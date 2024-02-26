Manchester United may hope to utilise their newfound link with French club Nice after Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased 25% of the club from the Glazers. Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, owns the Ligue 1 outfit, and there are already a couple of players who have caught the eye of Erik ten Hag.

One of those is centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, with United described as favourites to get the deal done this summer. Todibo is expected to command a fee of around £52m.

Another is midfielder Khephren Thuram, identified as an ideal target. Thuram will be considerably cheaper than Todibo at £34m, though he's also attracing interest from Juventus and Inter in Italy. But they're not the only stars Ratcliffe knows from Nice who could end up at Old Trafford.

Man Utd plot shock Barkley swoop

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd are now considering a "surprise" move for Ross Barkley at Luton. Ratcliffe is described as a "fan" of Barkley, who spent the 2022/23 season at Nice after leaving Chelsea.

The British businessman is apparently "keen to find a buyer" for incumbent midfielder Casemiro, and doesn't intend to make Sofyan Amrabat's loan move from Fiorentina permanent. Barkley represents a possible replacement, and he could available in a "cut-price" deal if 18th-place Luton end up getting relegated.

"Fantastic" Barkley has rebuilt his reputation at Luton

After coming through the youth ranks at Everton, Barkley got a big move to Chelsea in 2018 for a fee in excess of £15m. However, things didn't work out at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues loaning him out to Aston Villa in 2020 before releasing him in 2022.

Ross Barkley Luton stats Stat Vol. Luton rank Minutes played 1,606 5th Goal involvements 6 =3rd Expected goals 2.8 4th Shots 45 1st Expected assisted goals 3.4 2nd Chances created 36 2nd Shot-creating actions 75 2nd Goal-creating actions 8 2nd Passes completed 732 1st Passes received 676 1st Touches 1,107 2nd Passes into the final third 88 1st Passes into the penalty area 20 2nd Progressive passes 106 1st Successful take-ons 48 2nd Carries into the final third 28 3rd Progressive carrying distance (yards) 1,776 3rd Tackles 35 4th Ball recoveries 134 1st

Luton subsequently picked him up on a free transfer last summer, and though it looked like a gamble at the time, he's proved to be one of the Premier League signings of the season. Barkley has truly been doing it all in Rob Edwards' midfield, chipping in with goals and assists, creating in multiple phases, beating players at will and getting through plenty of work defensively too. Much of Luton's play has run through him.

Related Ratcliffe could soon bin Man Utd star who's earning more than Martinez The Man United star could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Named the Hatters' player of the month for both November and December, he's won glowing praise from former team-mate Cesc Fabregas, who says he's an athletic "machine".

"He's playing at a fantastic level," he said. "I'm very happy for him because he lost his way a little bit, he lost his confidence and now he's back at it, You always need a player like this when you are in a team for example that didn’t have the confidence that they wanted. At Luton they were struggling and then when you see now that they have a proper idea of how they want to play.

"Physically, he’s a machine, physically, he’s one of the best, or the fittest players I played with, and he has adapted to this, but especially the personality he plays with, I think he’s the stand-out for this Luton side."