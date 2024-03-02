Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in bringing a "fantastic" young talent to Manchester United this summer, with the club already tracking him for "months".

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils will hopefully embark upon a significant summer transfer window, making some huge signings that help take them forward as a team. While things are still far from perfect at the club, some genuine positivity has returned since Ratcliffe gained control of football policy at Old Trafford, and various links have emerged regarding incomings.

United are believed to have made an approach for Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen, seeing him as a long-term acquisition, and they will hope to fight off competition from Tottenham. The Dutchman has been tipped to be the new version of Matthijs de Ligt, in terms of being a teenager with an enormous future in the game.

In an update that could annoy United fans, Manchester City are keen on stealing Giorgio Scalvini from under their local rivals' nose, Erik ten Hag's side to appear to be in the mix to sign him. He has won 2.9 aerial duels per game in Serie A this season, with only Harry Maguire (3.0) enjoying a higher tally at United in 2023/24 to date.

In terms of possible outgoings this summer, Ratcliffe is thought to be willing to sell veteran midfielder Casemiro at the end of the season, seeing Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley as a replacement for him, following a good season in more of a deep-plying role for the Hatters.

Man Utd want Miguel Gutierrez

According to Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness], Manchester United are interested in signing Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez this summer, having reportedly been keeping an eye on him for "months".

He is described as being "back in the spotlight" at Old Trafford, although Real Madrid could potentially re-sign him after selling him straight out of their youth ranks in 2022, having a buyback clause in his contract.

Gutierrez could be a really good signing by United, at a time when Luke Shaw turns 29 later this year and continues to struggle with constant injury problems.

Gutierrez vs. Shaw in the league this season Gutierrez Shaw Appearances 25 12 Goals 1 0 Assists 4 0 Tackles per game 0.9 0.9 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 Key passes per game 1.1 1.1 Pass completion 88% 85.7%

The 22-year-old has shone so much for a Girona side currently sitting second in the La Liga table against all odds, chipping in with four assists in the league, across 25 appearances. In comparison, Shaw has none in 12 Premier League outings, suggesting the former could add more attacking thrust, not to mention being a younger option.

Gutierrez has been lauded as a "fantastic" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and his age, coupled with the fact that he is already thriving in a big league for a team that is excelling, suggests he could be an ideal signing for the Red Devils.