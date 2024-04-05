Manchester United are thought to be interested in signing a “big player” already plying his trade in the Premier League.

Man Utd manager rumours

Erik ten Hag‘s second season at Old Trafford hasn’t exactly gone smoothly, with Thursday’s dramatic late defeat to Chelsea summing things up for the Dutchman.

The Red Devils are on course to miss out on a top-four finish and were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stages earlier in the campaign.

They do have the chance to win the FA Cup, with a semi-final against Coventry City later this month, however, there has been plenty of speculation over Ten Hag’s future. New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has control over sporting decisions, may decide to make a change in the dugout, and there hasn’t been a shortage of potential replacements.

For example, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, England boss Gareth Southgate, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna have all been linked with the Red Devils in recent months.

Whoever is in charge next season will more than likely need some signings, with the club having bad luck at the back especially when it comes to injuries.

It looks as if a new centre-back is on United and Ratcliffe’s radar, according to one journalist.

Man Utd “interested” in Max Kilman

The Times’ Charlotte Duncker, talking to Sky Sports, revealed that Man Utd are “interested” in signing Wolves’ captain Max Kilman, saying:

“Manchester United as I'm sure many of the clubs operate by having a list of different transfer targets per position, and, as I understand it, Max Kilman, who is Wolverhampton Wanderers captain at the moment is one of those players that Manchester United are looking at.

“That's not to say that they are lining for bid or anything that serious, as I understand it there has been no contact between the two clubs but he is one of the players that they are interested in.”

Described as a “big player” for Wolves by Duncker, Kilman is under contract at Molineux until 2028. He made the move to the Old Gold from non-league side Maidenhead United in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength, with his current Transfermarkt valuation standing at a career-high €35m.

Max Kilman's best performances - 2023/24 WhoScored rating Wolves 3-0 Everton 7.89/10 Wolves 1-3 Liverpool 7.69/10 Wolves 5-0 Blackpool 7.45/10 Everton 0-1 Wolves 7.36/10 AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves 7.36/10

The 26-year-old has been a regular in recent years and is approaching 150 Wolves appearances, resulting in interest from Napoli last summer, who had a £30m offer turned down.

Therefore, the Red Devils may need to offer a big fee to have any chance of securing Kilman’s services, but it looks as if it could be one to watch.