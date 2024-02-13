Manchester United have already looked a couple of Brighton players during Erik ten Hag's reign, only to lose out to their Premier League rivals in the end. The Red Devils held a long-standing interest in Moises Caicedo, but he wound up joining Chelsea for the most expensive fee in the competition's history.

United were also keen to sign his midfield partner Alexis Mac Allister, but the Argentine ultimately chose to join arch-rivals Liverpool instead, forcing Ten Hag to explore alternative targets.

Another Seagulls star who has plenty of admirers at Old Trafford is wide player Kaoru Mitoma, and the race to sign him is very much on. United are one of the sides in contention, but they face plenty of competition for the deal.

Osman deal could free up Mitoma

According to reports in Spain, Brighton will consider offers for Man Utd target Mitoma after signing Ibrahim Osman from Nordsjaelland for £16m ahead of the summer. Osman's arrival apparently "opens up the possibility" of Mitoma moving on in the off-season, a "boost" for suitors like United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Brighton are expected to demand €60m (about £51m) to part with Mitoma, a fee that may be beyond another interested party in Barcelona. The Blaugrana had hoped to use Ansu Fati, who's currently on loan at the Amex Stadium, as a bargaining chip, but Osman is already there to fill the void.

Mitoma would be amazing signing for Man Utd

Mitoma joined Brighton from Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 and spent the following season on loan at Union SG in Belgium before Roberto De Zerbi unleashed him upon the Premier League last term. He would score ten goals and notch eight assists in 41 games all competitions, and he'll be aiming for similar numbers by the end of the current campaign (with three goals and six assists on the board already).

Related Man Utd made a mistake by selling £15m Sancho & Antony upgrade The Red Devils cashed in on the young dynamo, who has impressed in the Premier League this season.

Named Japan's player of the year for the past two years, Mitoma is one of the most effective dribblers in European football right now. As you can see in the table below, he ranks fifth in the big five leagues for carries into the penalty area this season (57), despite missing the last five games because of injury and his participation in the Asian Cup.

Most carries into the penalty area (top 5 leagues) Rank Player Club Carries 1 Jeremy Doku Man City 84 2 Dejan Kulusevski Spurs 66 3 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 60 =3 Rodrygo Real Madrid 60 5 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 57

"I have no words left for Mitoma," De Zerbi said in the autumn. "He's really underrated but trust me, he's so so underrated. The world of football hasn't understood the value of Mitoma. He can be an incredible player for any manager, not just for me. He's insane."

£51m would represent a huge bargain for a player with this level of ability, and, given that Mitoma is already proven in English football, it would also be the perfect deal to launch the Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford.