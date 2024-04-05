Manchester United are keen to beat two Premier League rivals to a deal for a £35m defender this summer.

Man Utd eyeing new signings

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Red Devils appear to be making plans ahead of the upcoming transfer window, whereas a number of managers have been linked to replace Erik ten Hag.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, England boss Gareth Southgate, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna are just some of the names mentioned who could come in or the Dutchman, who could still win silverware with United for a second successive season in the FA Cup.

In regards to transfer targets, a big £90m move for Benfica youngster Joao Neves has been mooted, whereas a swoop for Port Vale teenager Baylee Dipepa has also been mentioned as Ratcliffe looks to unearth future stars.

Napoli left-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is one of the latest names to be linked with a move to Manchester, and on the opposite flank, Jeremie Frimpong appears to be wanted.

Man Utd keen on Jeremie Frimpong transfer

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are keen on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong this summer. The 23-year-old has a £35m release clause in his contract, and that is seen as a “bargain” by those in England, with top-flight rivals Arsenal and Liverpool also interested in a summer swoop for Frimpong.

Since leaving Celtic for Leverkusen in 2021, Frimpong has taken his game to the next level, with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from €4m to a career-high €50m during that time.

Capable of playing as a right-back, right-midfielder or right-winger, Frimpong has made 120 appearances for Leverkusen, enjoying his best season in terms of goals and assists during the current campaign.

He’s netted 12 times and provided 11 assists in Xabi Alonso’s side that are still yet to lose in 2023/24, so you can see why United and co see a £35m deal as a “bargain”.

Jeremie Frimpong's best performances in 2023/24 WhoScored rating Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Bochum 8.13/10 Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen 8.03/10 FC Heidenheim 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen 7.98/10 Werder Bremen 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen 7.98/10 Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 RB Leipzig 7.74/10

Frimpong was praised by Alonso back in 2022 after the full-back was called up by the Netherlands for the World Cup, with the Spaniard saying: “He deserves this chance to participate in the World Cup. He has a very big impact on our game. He is a very good player, but for me is even a special player. It is logical that Louis Van Gaal gives him the chance because he is a difference player.”

Arsenal and Liverpool are likely to offer Champions League football to Frimpong next season, however, United may not have that luxury, so it could be a difficult deal for INEOS and Ratcliffe to pull off.