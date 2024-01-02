Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign an in-demand defender who has been linked with both Tottenham and Chelsea this month.

Man Utd eyeing new defender

On paper, the Red Devils don’t have a disastrous defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 27 times in 20 games, the same as second-place Aston Villa and fewer than both West Ham and Tottenham who are above them in the table.

However, with rumours claiming United are ready to accept an offer for Raphael Varane in January, then a new centre-back addition could be made a priority at Old Trafford to rival the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, three of which are currently unavailable.

One player who had been linked with a move to Manchester in 2023 was Jean-Clair Todibo of OGC Nice, a club that is actually owned by new Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe. A recent update prior to Christmas claimed that Erik ten Hag had asked the Red Devils to sign the Frenchman, and a new development has now emerged.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the future of Todibo and a move to England, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting a move to Tottenham could now “collapse” despite talks being held, as the timing could be slow for the north London side who appear to have turned their attention to Genoa’s Radu Dragusin instead.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the centre-back, however, in a new update from journalist Rudy Galetti, it is Man United who are in pole position to sign Todibo.

“OGC Nice are open to let Todibo go in Jan: price tag €50/60m, as told 10 days ago. Chelsea asked for info, but nothing advanced at this stage: CFC want to lighten the squad first, to comply with FFP rules. Man UTD remain in pole: the French CB is their main target.”

Todibo has really found a home in his native country with Nice after previously coming through on the books of Toulouse before moving to Barcelona. The 24-year-old completed a permanent transfer to Nice back in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength, with his Transfermarkt valuation now at a career-high €35m.

He has made 117 appearances for the club, 14 of which have come in Ligue 1 during the current campaign and during his time at Nice, the player has come in for praise, including from former teammate Aaron Ramsey, who said:

"He’s playing alongside one of the most experienced players in Dante, who has played at the very highest level now for a number of years. For Jean-Clair to have that experience next to him is invaluable. He’s a great guy, a great player and very ambitious, so there is no reason that he can’t go all the way to the top and represent France.”

It appears as if United are in a good position to get a deal done, and who knows, Ratcliffe’s influence could also play a part in an Old Trafford deal taking place.