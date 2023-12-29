Manchester United are believed to be the front-runners to sign an "extraordinary" attacking player, according to a transfer fresh update.

Man Utd eyeing new striker

Erik ten Hag's side may have secured a massive 3-2 victory at home to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, but there are still clearly issues within the squad that need to be addressed. While Rasmus Hojlund ended his long Premier League drought with the winning goal against Villa, attacking reinforcements are arguably still needed, in order to provide more firepower in the final third.

The fact that Scott McTominay is United's top scorer in the league this season with just five goals speaks volumes about their struggles, with Hojlund, Antony and Marcus Rashford netting just three times between them.

VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is one player who has been linked with a January move to Old Trafford, with the Guinean only behind Harry Kane in the Bundesliga scoring charts currently. Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres is also seen as a potential target for the Red Devils, with the former Coventry City striker shining at new club Sporting CP.

Man Utd front-runners to sign Joshua Zirkzee

According to a new update from Il Resto del Carlino [via Sport Witness], Manchester United have set their sights on signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

A number of top clubs "won't leave" the 22-year-old alone, seeing him as a big player for the future, and the Red Devils appear to be at the front of the queue to snap him up, with the report describing them as "above all".

Bayern Munich do have an option to buy him back, however, having sold him to Bologna, although it remains to be seen if they will trigger that clause. His current club are not keen on entertaining the idea of a January exit, however, so unless United can sway their thinking with a big offer, they may potentially have to wait until next summer.

Zirkzee could be a brilliant addition for Ten Hag if the club can strike a deal for his signature, whether that be next month or at the end of the season, with the youngster a player of enormous potential. He has scored seven goals and registered two assists in 16 Serie A starts this season, while Bologna boss Thiago Motta has heaped praise on him in the past, saying:

"It was an excellent goal from a player with extraordinary qualities. He scored a similar goal in training. Joshua is very talented, but I want to emphasize that he also works very hard for it."

Hojlund isn't yet the finished article, so it is unfair to be expecting him to perform week in, week out, and Zirkzee could be an ideal figure to come in and provide stiff competition for him, paving the way for Anthony Martial to leave next summer in the process.

The Dutchman may only get better as the years pass as well, and having both him and Hojlund in the squad could be a mouthwatering prospect for years to come.