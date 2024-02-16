Manchester United want to sign two centre-backs during this summer's transfer window, and multiple candidates are emerging. One of the leading names is Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, with both United and Spurs apparently making concerted efforts to win the race ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Another option for Erik ten Hag is Juventus' Gleison Bremer, a long-term target for the Red Devils. United are thought to be in pole position to land the Brazilian after Juventus set a £60m price tag.

Then there's Matthijs de Ligt, who of course played under Ten Hag during his time at Ajax. Five years on from his departure from Amsterdam, a frustrated De Ligt could be granted a move away from Bayern Munich if a "suitable offer" is received. United have been "watching developments closely" from offer and a reunion with Ten Hag in the Premier League is "conceivable".

United ahead of Arsenal for De Ligt

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Man Utd are "leading the race" to sign De Ligt during the summer transfer window. The 20-time champions have already opened talks with the player's representatives, and those negotiations are "ongoing" after the news that Bayern are ready to cash in.

Rivals Arsenal have also "set their sights" on De Ligt and "expressed interest", but Mikel Arteta's side are lagging behind at the moment. Bayern are apparently willing to sell the Dutchman for a fee of £43m, which would represent a significant loss on their initial outlay of £66m.

Managerial change could alter De Ligt situation

De Ligt had been on a run of five consecutive Bundesliga starts before the top-of-the-table clash with Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, when he was dropped to the bench. He hinted at his dissatisfaction with that decision when he told reporters after the game that he was in "top" physical condition and hadn't been left out for fitness reasons.

The 24-year-old has now been named among the substitutes almost as many times (seven) as he's started in the league (eight), and manager Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged that he's finding things "difficult" at the moment.

Bayern Munich centre-backs Apps Starts Mins Kim Min-jae 24 23 2,083 Dayot Upamecano 24 23 1,926 Matthijs de Ligt 20 14 902 Eric Dier* (signed in January) 6 5 314

One important sub-plot to keep an eye on here is the future of Tuchel himself. Bayern, who have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles, are at serious risk of being dethroned by Leverkusen after falling five points behind with 13 games to go, and their Champions League fate is also hanging in the balance after they lost 1-0 to Lazio in the round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday night.

If Tuchel loses his job before the end of the season and a new manager places more faith in De Ligt, then it could change the player's thinking around a transfer.