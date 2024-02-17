Manchester United are on the lookout for new signings as they prepare for life under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and potentially a new sporting director to boot, and one youngster with "world-class material" is believed to be a priority target this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have been linked with plenty of players in recent weeks, too, even though the January transfer window has only recently slammed shut, because the approval of Ratcliffe's takeover has led to interest in Newcastle and former Brighton transfer guru Dan Ashworth. He is seen as an ideal sporting director, and Jason Wilcox could come in as technical director.

Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a target for United, with manager Erik ten Hag thought to be a big admirer of his Dutch compatriot and fans desperate to see who their new regime identifies for the boss - or indeed if they get a new boss altogether.

Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini is also a player who has been backed to move to Old Trafford in the near future, with the 20-year-old seen as an exciting young option with a high ceiling. Contact has reportedly been made by United. There is also Matthijs de Ligt on the topic of defenders, with the Dutchman finding himself out of favour at Bayern Munich this season, meaning a summer move away could appeal to him.

Man Utd prioritise Leny Yoro

According to a new update from AS [via Sport Witness], Manchester United want to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer, with the young starlet among their "priorities" in the next transfer window.

The Red Devils "recently expressed interest" in snapping him up, and while Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix to sign him, their rivalry with Lille could ultimately work in United's favour, should they prefer to sell to them.

Yoro really could be a fantastic signing by the club if they can strike a deal this summer, considering he would be arriving as both an immediate key figure and also a player who could be a force for at least the next decade.

This season, the 18-year-old has started 19 matches in Ligue 1, during which time he has shone, enjoying a 91.8% pass completion rate and averaging 3.1 clearances per game. Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig says he is "world-class material", in terms of the level he can reach as he further matures as a player.

Too often in the past, United have been guilty of poor recruitment when it comes to the age of signings, with too many big names coming in when they are either too old or on the verge of being past their peak. There are almost too many examples to mention, but the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all stand out.

The hope is that Ratcliffe wants a very different approach to transfers, however, as his - and potentially Ashworth's - influence at United hopefully keeps growing, with focus on bringing in the top young talent who can help take the club back to the top of English football.

Yoro would be a perfect place to start, coming in as an upgrade and far younger alternative to Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, potentially becoming a genuine defensive force for many years.