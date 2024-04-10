Manchester United look set to overhaul their defensive options in the upcoming summer transfer window to fix their disappointing defensive record this season.

The Red Devils are currently 17th in the Premier League for xGA as they have conceded a whopping 57.3 xGA. Only West Ham United, Sheffield United, and Luton have let up more high-quality chances for the opposition.

In fact, only the Blades (555) have faced more shots than United (548) in the division so far this season, which speaks to how leaky Erik ten Hag's backline has been.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are now reportedly looking to make changes to the personnel at the back, and have identified a Premier League star to improve their defence.

Man Utd make Branthwaite a priority target

According to Football Insider, Ratcliffe has made Everton colossus Jarrad Branthwaite a 'priority' target ahead of the summer transfer window, with Raphael Varane set to leave Old Trafford.

They have earmarked the Englishman as their top target to come in and bolster the defence due to his fantastic performances in the Premier League this season.

The report claims that United want to add two new centre-backs to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and are looking to make one 'big-money' addition - Branthwaite or an alternative - alongside a young central defender with more long-term potential.

Football Insider states that Varane and Jonny Evans are both set to depart upon the expiry of their current contracts this summer, which would open up two spots within the group to recruit new additions.

The outlet does not reveal how much it would take for the Red Devils to secure his signature. However, TEAMtalk reported last month that Everton are set to demand a fee of around £80m, and it remains to be seen whether or not United are willing to pay that.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League excellence

The left-footed titan has emerged as a regular starter for the Toffees in the Premier League this season, after a loan spell in the Netherlands with PSV last term.

He has won an eye-catching 69% of his individual duels across 28 appearances in the top flight, which shows that the 21-year-old ace has been a dominant figure at the back.

23/24 Premier League Jarrad Branthwaite Raphael Varane Appearances 28 21 Sofascore rating 7.04 6.92 Duel success rate 69% 68% Ball recoveries per game 5.5 3.1 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.5 1.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Branthwaite has been far more impressive than Varane at defending his goal this term, with significantly more recoveries, tackles, and interceptions.

This has played a part in helping Everton to be fifth in the Premier League for xGA conceded at just 43.9 - a staggering 13.4 less than United's xGA of 57.3.

The £80m-rated titan, who has been described as an "absolute monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has had a tangible impact on his team's defence, as you can see from the aforementioned statistics his multiple interventions per game have resulted in his side having one of the best defensive records in the league.

This suggests that the 21-year-old giant could be a dream replacement for Varane as a player who could come in to improve United's dire defence this summer.