Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly made a decision over the future of a £300,000-a-week Manchester United player - one who has been hailed as "world-class".

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's influence growing

It's fair to say that Ratcliffe is a hugely popular figure at Old Trafford right now, with his 25% stake in the club approved last week, not to mention making an instant impact with key decisions.

One of those is trying to bring in Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United, making him United's new sporting director in the process, whereas exciting plans to 'regenerate' an area neighbouring MediaCity and Old Trafford have also been announced.

New signings are also being looked at, with the Red Devils being linked with plenty of players of late, including Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, who could look to move away this summer. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that United are interested in signing exciting Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, scouting him a number of times, with Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel emerging as a target in recent days, too.

There will also be speculation over the futures of certain current players at Old Trafford, and a big update has now emerged regarding one such figure.

According to a new 'big' update from Football Insider, Ratcliffe wants Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United, despite being seen as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain.

"New Man United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS outfit are keen to keep Marcus Rashford at the club amid links with Paris Saint-Gerrmain, sources have told Football Insider. Widespread speculation linking the 26-year-old to the French champions has cropped up again with Kylian Mbappe set to exit the club in the off-season.

"It is believed INEOS are keen to keep him at United as their new regime gets into full swing. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that last season’s heroics from Rashford are fresh in the memories of club chiefs – who 'know what he can do' at his best."

Rashford is having a below-par season to date, with his body language often leaving a lot to be desired, and a tally of five goals in 24 appearances in the Premier League is a disappointing return. The £300,000-a-week ace is still a top player on his day, however, and at 26, there could still be plenty more to come from him.

Marcus Rashford's Man Utd stats Total Appearances 389 Goals 128 Assists 74

Luke Shaw has described him as "world-class" in the past, such is the level he is capable of playing at, and whether off-field issues are to blame for his slump, or even problems with Erik ten Hag, remains to be seen.

The fact that Ratcliffe wants him to stay is a good thing, though, and it would be a shock if he didn't come out the other side of his current dip.