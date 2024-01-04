Manchester United could now be at the centre of a transfer saga that could develop in the coming days involving a midfielder who may move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd's hunt for new players...

The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent Premier League campaign that has thrown Erik ten Hag's management style under the microscope from some in footballing circles as the Dutchman continues to search for a winning formula at Old Trafford.

Of course, the January window will provide a platform to alleviate some of his concerns over his available playing squad; however, football director John Murtough has warned that the Red Devils may not be too active in the January window.

"Looking ahead to the January transfer window, we are not expecting it to be particularly busy. There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like. However, we’ve always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows."

Finding feasible transfer targets mid-season has historically led to the Red Devils exploring the loan market in the last few years to fill the gaps, with the likes of Wout Weghorst, Odion Ighalo and Marcel Sabitzer being recent examples.

Nonetheless, a permanent signing now looks to be on Manchester United's radar in a deal that could be set to develop in the coming days, as per a report.

Man Utd keen on Ederson

According to reports in Brazil via Sport Witness, Manchester United have made contact with Atalanta midfielder Ederson's entourage to discuss the conditions of a permanent transfer to Old Trafford. The outlet claim that the Red Devils are now internally evaluating whether to make an approach to try and claim his signature.

Five similar players to Ederson (FBRef) Player Club Santi Comesana Villarreal Pablo Barrios Atletico Madrid Pierre Lees-Melou Brest Hicham Boudaoui Nice Mahdi Camara Brest

The Serie A outfit have the Brazilian under contract at the Gewiss Stadium until 2026; however, Manchester United's board see him as a 'promising name' and it is suggested that he may swap Italy for England in the mid-season period and that a saga could now develop in the coming days.

Showing his eye for the target, former Brazil Under-20 international Ederson has hit the back of the net five times this campaign alongside recording an assist in 25 appearances across all competitions and the 24-year-old can play as a holding, central or attacking midfielder, showing his versatility (Ederson statistics - Transfermarkt).

United could use some added dynamism in their engine room and Ederson may help to offer an alternative to their current crop of options at Old Trafford if he were to pitch up there this window, making this one to watch.