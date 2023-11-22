Manchester United look ready to step up their hunt for players in January and are now said to have a talented defender in their sights, according to a fresh report.

The pressure is always on to deliver results at Old Trafford and this campaign is no different; however, Manchester United have had a topsy-turvy start to proceedings in 2023/24 and Erik ten Hag will likely feel new additions to his squad will be necessary in January to ensure they have adequate depth to compete on several fronts.

Former Red Devils defender Mikael Silvestre has tipped Manchester United to try and sign Nice duo Khephren Thuram and Jean-Clair Todibo once Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes his purchase of a 25% stake in the Premier League giants.

Speaking to Bettingexpert, Silvestre stated: "Thuram and Todibo definitely have the level to play for Man Utd. And I’m sure they’re on the radar and they will be scrutinised. They will probably be put forward because it will be an easy and sensible transition and will make sense for INEOS to get the best scouting reports on these two players specifically."

He then added: "They’re quality players. Both French internationals. Todibo is having a very good season. Khephren Thuram, a little bit less this season compared to last, but still a quality midfielder."

Reports in Spain also indicate that Real Betis winger Assane Diao is attracting interest from Manchester United; however, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation of the Spain youth international.

Manchester United's recent Premier League results Opponent & result Venue Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town Old Trafford Fulham 0-1 Manchester United Craven Cottage Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Old Trafford Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United Bramall Lane Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Old Trafford

Looking ahead, it seems as if the Red Devils are targeting players of a younger profile to come in and make an impact at Old Trafford, and one report has suggested Ten Hag could look to mainland Europe to strengthen his backline.

Arouna Sangante wanted by Manchester United

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are courting Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante alongside a clutch of other Premier League clubs. The outlet claim that Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen on the central defender, who has also attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

FIFA agent Willie McKay has been given a mandate by Le Havre owner Vincent Volpe to find Sangante a new club in January amid growing admiration for his capabilities from clubs around Europe.

Sangante, who has previously been labelled "dominant" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, has made ten appearances in Ligue 1 this term, helping Le Havre to keep five clean sheets in the process (Sangante statistics - Transfermarkt).

Performing admirably in the French top-flight, the Senegalese defender has managed to average around 1.5 tackles, 2.4 interceptions and 3.7 clearances per match this campaign (Sangante statistics - WhoScored).

Given that Manchester United have endured their fair share of torrid luck with injuries to defenders, bringing Sangante to Old Trafford could alleviate some of the strain put on Ten Hag's backline.