With just over five days remaining of the January transfer window, it's unclear whether Manchester United will be able to furnish Erik ten Hag with a new striker. Rasmus Hojlund has only scored two Premier League goals since his £72m summer move from Atalanta, and Anthony Martial is now out for up to ten weeks after undergoing groin surgery.

United have been assessing the market for low-cost options in the number nine position, with Newcastle's Callum Wilson among those considered as the Magpies come under pressure to sell players and ensure compliance with the league's financial rules.

The search for a new frontman had been placed on pause, but it now remains to be seen whether a late offer from one player's entourage sparks things back into life at Old Trafford before the deadline on Thursday.

United, Chelsea and Arsenal all offered Braithwaite

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Manchester United have "now been offered" Martin Braithwaite. In what would be a "last-ditch" winter transfer, the Espanyol forward could potentially move to Old Trafford.

In an attached article for HITC, he also notes that United's competitors Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham, Fulham and Wolves have all been approached too, and some of those teams are now "mulling a move" for the 32-year-old.

Significantly, Braithwaite could be available for just £5m thanks to a release clause in his Espanyol contract, which may make him a financially viable acquisition for United.

Braithwaite enjoying fine season in Spain

Formerly of Toulouse and Middlesbrough, Braithwaite memorably had a spell at Barcelona from the early part of 2020 until his free-transfer exit in the summer of 2022. He would score 10 goals in his 58 appearances for the Blaugrana, including two on their run to Copa del Rey glory in the 2020/21 season.

He then hit double figures in his first season at rivals Espanyol, but that wasn't enough to keep them in La Liga. However, Braithwaite is leading their charge back towards the top flight, with Luis Miguel Ramis' side currently sitting fourth in the table.

As you can see in the table below, he's scored 11 goals this season prior to this weekend - more than anybody else in the league. He's also generated the best xG (9.2), which points to the quality of his movement.

Rank Player Club Goals 1 Martin Braithwaite Espanyol 11 2 Peque Racing Santander 10 = Alex Fores Villarreal B 10 = Javi Puado Espanyol 10 5 Carlos Martin CD Mirandes 9

You can understand why a lot of United supporters may not be excited by the prospect of signing a veteran striker currently playing in his football in the second tier, but United could do a lot worse than Braithwaite, a 69-cap Denmark international with ten goals for his country. In the circumstances, the pool of options is bound to be limited, but there may be some at Old Trafford intrigued by the prospect of a short-term, cut-price move.