Manchester United sent officials to watch a 20-year-old new target in action for his country's youth side during the current international break. The Red Devils were an extremely busy side during the summer transfer window, but it could be said that the club didn’t do all the business that they may have wished to do at the start, as some outcasts still remain at the club and certain positions were not strengthened.

Manchester United transfer news

The transfer window has now been closed for over a week, and United are already eyeing potential new signings for the upcoming transfer windows. Erik ten Hag’s side brought in five new players during the summer, but given that they let 13 go, there may be some areas that they consider to be light in.

Man United's summer departures Scott McTominay Napoli Mason Greenwood Marseille Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham Willy Kambwala Villarreal Hannibal Burnley Facundo Pellistri Panathinaikos Alvaro Careras Benfica Donny Van de Beek Girona Raphael Varane Como Omari Forson Monza Anthony Martial Without club Jadon Sancho Chelsea Brandon Williams Without club

The Premier League side have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk in recent days. The report states that the defender’s “experience and leadership” qualities are standing out for them. However, this would be a surprising move, given that United have just added Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt to their squad; signing a new centre-back might not be on the agenda.

As well as possibly looking to sign Dunk, United are also said to have made contact with Sevilla over signing youngster Juanlu Sanchez. A representative from Old Trafford is believed to have held talks with colleagues of the Spanish side's sporting director, Victor Ora, over signing Sanchez. The youngster is very versatile, as he’s shown he can operate down the right-hand side as well as being able to play in midfield, meaning his addition would provide competition in numerous positions.

Manchester United officials travel to see 20 y/o defender

According to Turkish outlet Milliyet.com, Manchester United sent officials to watch young defender Ali Şahin Yılmaz in action for Turkey’s under-20s against England during this international break.

The 20-year-old is a product of Trabzonspor’s academy and has been promoted to the club’s first team this season. Sahin Yilmaz has yet to play for Trabzonspor, but he has featured 48 times for the club’s under-19s and four times for their reserve team.

The defender featured in Turkey’s under-20s recent game against England, and he is said to have impressed, with Man United officials there in person to watch and sending back positive reports. That was Sahin Yilmaz’s first appearance in Turkey’s under-20s, but given that he impressed United officials, it is likely that he will be adding to that single appearance in the weeks and months to come.

For United, Sahin Yilmaz’s arrival would provide more competition at centre-back, which the club is already well gifted in after the summer transfer window, but could be a player that is given time to grow and become a future star for the Premier League side.