Manchester United are now open to the idea of selling a £150,000-a-week earner during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.
Man Utd transfer news
While the January transfer window wasn’t a busy month for the Red Devils, it will have been seen as another productive transfer window under INEOS, as they moved players on who may not have a long-term future at the club and brought in young, hungry talents, as they did during the summer transfer window.
Man Utd's answer to Saka: Amorim must promote "explosive" teenager
Man Utd could save themselves millions by unleashing an explosive young academy star.