Manchester United are now open to the idea of selling a £150,000-a-week earner during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

While the January transfer window wasn’t a busy month for the Red Devils, it will have been seen as another productive transfer window under INEOS, as they moved players on who may not have a long-term future at the club and brought in young, hungry talents, as they did during the summer transfer window.