Manchester United are "planning to sell" a £115,000-a-week player this summer and replace him with a Premier League ace, according to an update from journalist Rudy Galetti.

Man Utd transfer news

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come in and made an instant impact, masterminding changes behind the scenes such as new CEO Omar Berrada, making it clear that his vision is to see his boyhood club return to the top of English football. He is expected to ensure that plenty of funds are available to make new signings during the summer transfer window, and United continue to be linked with a host of players.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly wanted by United in the summer, having become an important figure for the Cottagers, while AC Milan star winger Rafael Leao is a big-money option whose arrival could even spell the end for Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe is also thought to be keen on securing the signing of Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who could get the best out of Bruno Fernandes in a United shirt. The Brazilian has shone at Molineux this season, featuring 28 times in the Premier League and averaging 3.8 tackles per game.

Adarabioyo is one centre-back option for the Reds Devils, but Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite could be a more high-profile addition, with an £80m switch to Old Trafford mooted. Meanwhile, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is considered a possible upgrade on Scott McTominay, as United look to strike a deal in the summer window.

Man Utd aiming to sell £115,000-a-week ace

According to Galetti on X, Manchester United are keen on selling Antony this summer, replacing him with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise in the process:

This is exactly the type of business that United should be looking to do in the coming months, with Antony offering nowhere enough since arriving for a whopping £85m from Ajax back in 2022, especially as his £6m per year salary means he is earning £115,000 per week.

In that time, he has scored just 10 goals in 77 appearances - only four of those have come in the Premier League - with a disappointing five assists to his name in that time, too.

Olise could represent an upgrade on Antony, with his end product for Palace standing out far more than the man he could replace for the Red Devils. Despite playing in an inferior team, the Frenchman has six goals and three assists in 12 league matches in 2023/24, with injuries preventing him from registering an even more imposing tally.

Antony vs. Olise in the Premier League this season Antony Olise Appearances 25 12 Starts 12 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 1 3 Shots per game 1.2 2.6 Key passes per game 0.7 2 Dribbles per game 0.9 2.3

At 22, Olise still has most of his career ahead of him, too, and his quality cutting onto his left foot from the right wing could be everything that United hoped Antony would be.