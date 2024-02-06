A Manchester United striker target who "has everything" will definitely leave his current club this summer, a new transfer update has claimed.

Man Utd transfer news

Erik ten Hag has managed to turn his team's fortunes around in recent weeks, guiding them to three wins in a row in all competitions, but no signings were made during the January transfer window. It would be a huge surprise if further additions didn't come in during the summer, however, in order to ensure that improvements are made after what has largely been an underwhelming season to date.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to United in recent days and they could also look to snap up Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, with rivals Manchester City also thought to be interested.

There have been managerial links emerging when it comes to Ten Hag's future, with former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte being looked at as a potential option to replace the Dutchman, should those high up at the club make that decision.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town head of recruitment Sam Williams is also reportedly wanted by United after previously being a scout at Old Trafford, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to bring in a new director of football.

Joshua Zirkzee release clause revealed

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee will definitely leave Bologna this summer, with the Red Devils recently named as the club in pole position for him.

There is a €40m (£34.2m) release clause in his current contract, but it only applies to former club Bayern Munich, meaning United may have to pay more to get their man as Bologna plan to cash in on their prized asset.

This is another boost for Ten Hag however, suggesting that their chances of snapping up the 22-year-old remain strong if they can stump up the cash. He has eight goals and three assists in 20 Serie A starts so far this season, while Stefano Piolo once said of him: "He’s a great player. I’ve followed him since his days at Bayern Munich and then at my Parma. A fantastic player, with physicality and quality. He has everything. He’s doing very well at Bologna."

Man Utd's top goalscorers this season Total Rasmus Hojlund 10 Bruno Fernandes 7 Scott McTominay 7 Alejandro Garnacho 7 Marcus Rashford 5

At 22, Zirkzee is still such a young player, and while Rasmus Hojlund is already occupying the centre forward spot currently, competition for places is something that is so important, keeping the squad fresh and allowing Ten Hag to rotate.

The Dutchman could be the next hugely exciting young player to come in and join what is a special-looking United attack with such a high ceiling, with Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in promising form at the moment, both scoring in Sunday's 3-0 win at home to West Ham in the Premier League.

The hope is that a director of football, or a role similar to that, is in place as soon as possible, allowing the Red Devils to nail their summer transfer business, perhaps starting with an exciting young goalscorer in Zirkzee.