Manchester United are interested in a move to bring an overseas defender back to the Premier League next summer, according to a fresh report.

Man Utd eyeing Varane replacements

The Red Devils have Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans as their natural options at centre-back as it stands, but there’s a chance that one of them could be heading for the exit door during the upcoming transfer window.

The Guardian have reported that Erik ten Hag is open to offers for experienced star Varane because Financial Fair Play rules means that he needs to raise funds in order to strengthen, so should he indeed leave for good next month, the manager will have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement.

AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori was on the list of the hierarchy’s targets over the summer, and while a deal failed to come to fruition before the previous deadline, the 25-year-old has been brought back onto their radar, especially considering the experience that he has under his belt playing in his homeland.

England’s international has spent the majority of his career at Chelsea, but he also carried out spells with Brighton and Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County during his earlier days, and chiefs are now looking to offer him the chance to stage his comeback.

Man United eyeing "rock-solid" Tomori

According to Italian outlet Milan Web (via Sport Witness), Man United are keen on Tomori ahead of next summer. The Old Trafford outfit are “pressing” to secure his services, and their admiration could “become increasingly stronger” in the near future.

AC Milan are believed to view their prized asset at €40m (£34m), so if the club are able to offer him a “large salary”, there’s every chance that he could be tempted to join at the end of the season.

Tomori's Statistics Per Serie A Game This Season (WhoScored) Pass Success Rate - 91% Clearances - 2.6 Tackles - 1.9 Interceptions - 1.2

The Calgary native also has the versatility to operate out wide at both left-back and right-back alongside his usual role, so his ability to provide cover in two other positions outside of his own would make him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

Sponsored by Adidas, Ten Hag’s target has been dubbed a “rock-solid” player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and no matter if another club was to enter the race to sign him before the end of the campaign, they likely wouldn’t be as successful in their pursuit. This is because Tomori shares the same representative, Sport Invest, as Sergio Reguilon (Man United agents), so this existing connection that his management already have to the top-flight giants could give them a small advantage in trying to get a deal over the line next summer.