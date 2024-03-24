Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a move to bring a "complete" player to Manchester United this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils could have one of their most exciting transfer windows in a long time ahead of them, as the Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford continues to kick into gear.

It is clear that major surgery is needed within the squad if United are to come anywhere close to the level of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal moving forward, and with Dan Ashworth hopefully confirmed as the new sporting director soon, they could be in a strong position to make key signings.

Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer is one player who is being looked at by the Red Devils, with defensive reinforcements important, especially in terms of finding a reliable long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez. Ashworth could even play a big role in the deal going through, with a recent update claiming that "it's been claimed by reports overseas that he has endorsed Bremer, although this is unconfirmed."

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has also been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford, following a good season for the Cottagers that has seen him win an average of three aerial duels per game in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign.

It is also essential that United retain the services of some of their most important players, and a new claim has suggested that brilliant young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could earn a new improved long-term contract.

Ratcliffe makes Man Utd offer for Real Madrid man

According to Nacional [via Football365], Manchester United, and therefore Ratcliffe, have made a "succulent offer" for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, seeing him as a strong summer target. Lunin is now "considering accepting" Man Utd’s offer, with his contract at the Bernabeu expiring in 2025.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed regular football for Madrid this season in the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois, but it is claimed he will "not be satisfied with returning to the ostracism of being a substitute" once the Belgian returns to the fold later this year.

For that reason, Lunin could be a fantastic option for United in the summer, providing great competition for Andre Onana or potentially even replacing him between the sticks. The Ukrainian is still young for a 'keeper, so would be seen as a big part of the club's future, and RB Leipzig stopper Peter Gulacsi has hailed him recently, saying: