Manchester United are planning to offload a "phenomenal" player at the end of the season, according to a new transfer report regarding his future.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have another important transfer window ahead of them this summer, with further reinforcements needed in their squad, in order to take them up a level.

United have been linked with an audacious switch for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, should the Brazilian move on with Kylian Mbappe on course to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain. It remains to be seen if he will depart, but it could be a stunning piece of business at Old Trafford.

At the back, Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio is a name who's not going away when it comes to potential United target, with the Portuguese a highly-rated young player who is capable of impressing at centre-back and left-back. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making his presence felt more and more by the day, and he is also interested in sanctioning a move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

It certainly looks like it could be an exciting summer of incomings, especially if Ratcliffe makes a huge amount of money available, but for that to happen, other players may need to be moved on. It looks as though a decision has been made regarding one such individual, following a fresh update.

Man Utd ready to sell Hannibal Mejbri

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to accept a permanent offer for Hannibal Mejbri this summer, not seeing a long-term future for him at the club.

"Man United will look to permanently offload Hannibal Mejbri this summer, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the club are keen on a squad clearout and have deemed the 21-year-old surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

"Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Man United will have to sell players before making major new signings, meaning Hannibal is expected to be one of a swathe of departures from the Premier League giants."

Hannibal is still only young, so there could be a risk element to United deciding to sell him, with former Birmingham City manager John Eustace once lauding him after a loan spell at the club:

"The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff."

That being said, Hannibal hasn't been starring on loan in Spain with Sevilla, and if Ratcliffe feels that United can receive a good amount of money for his services, letting him go feels like the correct decision.

The 21-year-old has made just three appearances totalling 37 minutes for Sevilla, suggesting that he is struggling to impress there. That feels like another reason to cut ties with him at the end of the season, generating funds for better players in the process, making this one to keep an eye on over the coming months.