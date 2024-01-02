Manchester United are thought to be in advanced talks to sign a new defender in a crazy £40m+ transfer, according to one journalist.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils, following the announcement of investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could be active during the January transfer window after what has proven to be a poor season under Erik ten Hag so far.

One position where the club may need to strengthen is at the back, with rumours of United being ready to accept an offer for Raphael Varane this month. Should the Frenchman depart, United would be left with just Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans as senior centre-back options, with three of those four actually unavailable at this moment in time.

There have been plenty of defenders linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, as can be seen below.

However, it seems as if one player who is not on that list is emerging as a real target for United, who appear to be making their move behind the scenes.

Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Giorgio Scalvini

Man Utd News relayed an update from journalist Seb Ecrivain Foot of French outlet Les Bons Conceil Du Sports regarding United and Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

He claimed that the Red Devils are in advanced talks to sign the player by activating his release clause which is set at £44m.

“Man Utd is not far from completing the acquisition of the talented Italian defender Scalvini by paying £44 million. Negotiations are at an advanced stage, with the club ready to fulfill the release clause of the 20-year-old nugget.”

This comes after reports suggested a deal will require a "crazy" offer of at least €50m (£43m) from United to sign Scalvini, and it looks as if that is on course to being completed, should these latest claims prove accurate.

Scalvini is a right-footed centre-back who can also play as a holding midfielder if needed and appears to be going from strength to strength, with his Transfermarkt valuation at a career-high €40m. The 20-year-old already has seven senior caps to his name for Italy and 75 appearances under his belt for Atalanta after progressing through the academy. (Giorgio Scalvini stats - Transfermarkt)

Giorgio Scalvini stats in 2023/24 - Serie A (SofaScore) Tackles per game 2.1 Interceptions per game 2.1 Clean sheets 4 Balls recovered per game 5.6 Clearances per game 2.4

He appears to be a future star. For example, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described his style of play as ‘complete, elegant and dominant centre-back – comfortable to play as a RCB and LCB – modern defender, who combines strength with good technique and passing – perfect mix of a pure defender and ball-playing defender’.

Kulig also said that strengths of the defender are his pace, aerial duels, marking, athleticism, tackling and intercepting, anticipation, passing, technique and his ability to read the game, so he could turn into the complete package at Old Trafford.

Therefore, a winter window move could prove to be a shrewd one by the Red Devils, and by the looks of things, a transfer could be progressing.