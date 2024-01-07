Manchester United appear to be keen to get deals over the line this window and are now reportedly willing to trigger the release clause of a key target at Old Trafford.

Man Utd look to secure new arrivals...

Differing verdicts have emerged over the potential Manchester United have to bring in players this window despite football director John Murtough hinting that business may be minimal at the Premier League giants over the course of the month as they look to comply with Financial Fair Play concerns.

Erik ten Hag clearly needs bodies in the door to rectify his side's erratic start to the campaign and Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his associates will have had a say on potential incomings and outgoings.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "So just going back to INEOS with regard to any kind of decision that gets made, even though the deal hasn't been formally ratified, they would have to be consulted about any deal that happens. I'm told that when they signed that agreement, even though as I said it hasn't been ratified, the transfer strategy was relayed to them. So, they would have had a say in what will be happening in this January transfer window."

This news may come as a relief to Red Devils supporters; however, there is still no clear indication of who could arrive in the North West this window as their side quietly ponder who to pursue according to their specific needs. Now, fresh information has emerged claiming that Manchester United are willing to meet the release clause of a talented midfielder this month, as per reports.

Man Utd ready Javi Guerra move

According to Catalan reports, Manchester United are keen on Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra and have already initiated first contacts regarding a move for the Spain Under-21 international this month.

Javi Guerra key statistics in 2023/24 (Sofascore) Tackles per game 1.4 Clearances per game 1.2 Balls recovered per game 5.6 Accurate passes per game in own half 9.6 (85%) Shots per game 1.2 Big chances created 2

The outlet claim that Guerra has a release clause worth in the region of €40 million (£34.4 million) that the Red Devils are willing to pay that sum to bring the playmaker to Old Trafford. Viewed as someone who could be very important to the future of Ten Hag's engine room, the Valencia-born man is seen as a value-for-money option and would be guaranteed a high salary in England should he move to Manchester United.

Labelled a "deep-lying orchestrator" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Guerra has made 19 appearances in all competitions this term for Valencia, registering three goals and one assist (Guerra statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester United may need more variation on the field to try and reverse their inconsistent form and Guerra could add a different dimension to their engine room moving forward, both in the short and long term, making this a deal to watch.