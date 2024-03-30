Manchester United are tussling with Real Madrid to complete the signing of a player who is among the "most-watched" in his position, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Man Utd transfer news

Erik ten Hag will already be eyeing up summer additions, especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly keen on having a big transfer window at Old Trafford as his influence grows.

Juventus attacker Samuel Iling-Junior is seen as someone who could provide competition for the likes of Marcus Rashford out wide, and while he wouldn't arrive as the finished article, he could have a big future in the game.

Centre-back is also an area of the pitch that United could look to bolster their options, especially with Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans all in their 30s. Jarrad Branthwaite and Jhon Lucumi have both emerged as reported targets at Old Trafford in that position.

The former has been a rare bright spark for a disappointing Everton side this season, averaging 4.2 clearances per game in the Premier League, while the latter has caught the eye for Bologna, completing 93.3% of his passes across 20 appearances in Serie A.

Teenage Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino has also been linked with a summer move to United, with the 18-year-old a "dominant" player who only has a £15m release clause in his current contract.

Man Utd eyeing "most-watched" players

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are interested in signing Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, seeing him as a good summer option to snap up.

However, the Red Devils aren't alone in expressing a willingness to acquire his signature, with La Liga giants Real Madrid also very much in the mix.

While Andre Onana has improved after a worrying start to life at United, bringing in Bulka could provide him with the extra competition that he needs moving forward. It could be argued that the jury is still out on the Cameroonian with some supporters, rather than him having the complete support of the fanbase.

Bulka is an impressive figure, shining for both Nice at club level and Poland internationally, and his current manager Francesco Farioli has heaped praise on him, saying:

"In the space of four months, he went from a luxury substitute to one of the most-watched goalkeepers in international football. He knows the level that he has to stay at. He is a serious, hard-working boy who has his head well screwed on. He knows he has to continue to work with his hunger, for himself and for the team."

Man Utd's last 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League Player PL appearances PL clean sheets Andre Onana 28 8 David de Gea 415 147 Dean Henderson 13 5 Sergio Romero 7 6 Joel Pereira 1 1

At 24, Bulka is still a young goalkeeper with so many years ahead of him, but history would suggest that United have not had too much success in the goalkeeping department over recent years, with even David de Gea coming in for criticism throughout his time at Old Trafford.

That inevitably means there will be plenty of scrutiny over their next move for a goalkeeper, which could lead to plenty of pressure riding on Bulka's shoulders if he is chosen to compete with Onana for the No 1 slot.