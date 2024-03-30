Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing the signing of an "exceptional" attacking player during the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad.

Man Utd eyeing more attackers

The Red Devils haven't always had the most prolific attack this season, even though Rasmus Hojlund has shone the longer the campaign has gone on, while Alejandro Garnacho has also had his moments. Both Marcus Rashford and Antony have flattered to deceive in comparison, and it would be a surprise if Sir Jim Ratcliffe didn't bring in reinforcements this summer.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a switch to United in the fairly recent past, with the Nigerian still one of Europe's most prolific attacking players, scoring 72 goals in 125 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions.

Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior is another potential target for Erik ten Hag at the end of the season. He may look to seal a return to the English game having departed for Italy from Chelsea back in 2020. Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres has also been backed to join United in the next transfer window following an excellent campaign that has seen the former Coventry City talisman net 22 times and bag 10 assists in 25 Primeira Liga appearances in 2023/24 to date.

Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen is another name on the list of summer targets at Old Trafford, and the fact that he shares the same agent as Hojlund could help that piece of business going through seamlessly.

Man Utd want "exceptional" World Cup goalscorer

According to a new update from GiveMeSport, Manchester United are also keen on signing Dani Olmo this summer, with the RB Leipzig attacker emerging as a strong option to come in.

Olmo could be a really strong addition to United's squad in the summer, with the Leipzig ace scoring for Spain at the 2022 World Cup and finding the net eight times in 33 caps for his country in total. This season, he has three goals and four assists to his name in the Bundesliga, and his versatility has allowed him to thrive centrally and on both flanks.

Dani Olmo's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 15 Starts 11 Goals 3 Assists 4 Shots per game 1.7 Key passes per game 1.3 Dribbles per game 1.3

The United transfer target has been lauded as "exceptional" by current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann in the past, who has said of him:

"The Bundesliga has a higher pace than the Croatian league, so it takes some time to adjust physically. But he was extremely hard-working, won the ball a lot of times and defended very robustly. He has exceptional abilities and is very safe with the ball. When he gets put under pressure, he knows how to provoke a foul."

Depth and quality are required in United's squad moving forward in order to challenge in the major competitions, and while Olmo may not come in as an absolute guaranteed starter, he would be a superb option who could easily develop into a key man over time.