Manchester United are in need of reinforcements this month as Erik ten Hag looks to improve their fortunes and some encouraging news has emerged regarding their pursuit of a proven goalscorer, according to a report.

Man United's hunt for a striker...

Rasmus Hojlund has been a point of contention for Manchester United fans over the course of this campaign, dividing fans with his performances and noticeable lack of service in the last few months. Nevertheless, the Denmark international scored his second goal in quick succession against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, taking his tally for the season to seven from 25 appearances.

Despite the former Atalanta youngster's recent spurt of positivity, there is an undoubted need for another forward at Old Trafford as rumours of an Anthony Martial exit continue to brew.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at Old Trafford has bred fresh optimism among a beleaguered fanbase and the 71-year-old is believed to have designs on bringing a new attacker to Old Trafford that is on a similar level to Bayern Munich and England talisman Harry Kane, as per The Evening Standard.

Another central midfielder, winger and centre-back will also be on the agenda in the North West, though any future striker purchase would be expected to come in and play alongside Hojlund.

In this window, Brian Brobbey, Donyell Malen, Eric Choupo-Moting and Serhou Guirassy have all been mentioned as potential solutions to the lack of options available to Ten Hag in the final third after the Red Devils missed out on Timo Werner to Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, one of these four players is assumed to be at the centre of a transfer battle between multiple clubs, which Manchester United could have an edge in, as per reports.

Man United could hijack Serhou Guirassy interest...

According to Football Insider, Manchester United and AC Milan are among the sides who could hijack West Ham United's interest in Stuttgart poacher Guirassy as the Red Devils' search for a striker continues. Formerly of Rennes, the 27-year-old has a release clause of £15 million and has emerged as a target for some of Europe's elite due to his goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga.

Serhou Guirassy's key statistics in 2023/24 - Bundesliga (Sofascore) Expected goals 11.56 Shots on target per game 1.8 Goal conversion 35% Big chances missed 10 Team of the week inclusions 3

The report states that David Moyes will face "huge competition" to sign the Guinea international, who is currently away at the African Cup of Nations, with the Hammers reportedly in ongoing talks over a move. Meanwhile, Manchester United, alongside AC Milan and Newcastle United, are among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

Dubbed "outrageous" by Seb Stafford-Bloor, Guirassy has exploded into life this campaign, registering 19 goals in 16 outings across all competitions (Guirassy statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester United have only directly outscored Burnley, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in the Premier League and bringing in someone of Guirassy's ilk could help eradicate that unwanted trend.