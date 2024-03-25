Manchester United could make a move for an "extraordinary" £148,000-a-week player this summer, snapping him up on a free transfer.

Man Utd transfer news

Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to a busy man since becoming part owner of the Red Devils earlier in the year, with so much business to attend to both on and off the pitch.

For starters, he has to decide if Erik ten Hag is the right manager to continue with beyond the summer, and if not, find a perfect successor to him, with Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou reportedly an option. Meanwhile, United are pushing hard to make Dan Ashworth their new sporting director, with the Englishman currently on gardening leave at Newcastle United.

Then there are transfers, of which there have been plenty of United-related rumours of late, as they look to narrow the gap between themselves and those at the top of the Premier League bottom table, such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is a wanted man among English clubs and the Red Devils are believed to be one of those right in the mix to snap him up, while Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also emerged as a possible target.

Another Juve player, Weston McKennie has also been linked with a summer switch to United, even though he failed to shine in the Premier League on loan at Leeds United last season.

Man Utd chasing "extraordinary" ace

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United could look to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer, at which point his current deal will have expired.

The report states that the £148,000-a-week Frenchman is "being considered as a low-cost option as he nears the end of his contract", and an alternative to highly-rated Benfica youngster Joao Neves.

Rabiot has been a long-time target for United, being backed to move to Old Trafford numerous times in the past, so it is easy to envisage him joining the Ratcliffe revolution this summer.

Admittedly, he does turn 29 years of age next month, meaning he isn't necessarily a long-term solution in the middle of the park, but he would still represent a younger and more vibrant option than the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Former France international David Trezeguet has heaped praise on him in the past, too, saying of him:

"We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different. He is world class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was."

This season, Rabiot has scored four goals and registered three assists in Serie A, chipping in with end product from the midfield, but he has also averaged 1.8 tackles per game, showing that he is effective in his off-the-ball duties. He is now seemingly a player at his peak, and considering he would be available on a free, United should see him as a good option.