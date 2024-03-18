As this summer represents the first full window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm at Manchester United, it is expected that the new part owner will oversee large-scale changes at Old Trafford.

Man Utd target attacking reinforcements

With the arrival of Ratcliffe suggesting that the chequebook may be open this summer, it is safe to assume that Old Trafford could see its fair share of action during the transfer window.

The most immediate area of concern for United is in attack with the Red Devils struggling for consistency in this part of the pitch. No player has scored more than seven goals this season whilst last summer's marquee signing Antony is yet to provide a league goal this campaign.

Man United Attacker Premier League Stats 2023/24 Games Played Goals Rasmus Hojlund 20 7 Marcus Rashford 27 7 Antony 22 0 Anthony Martial 13 1 Alejandro Garnacho 26 5

If United are to get back on track and return to the top four of the Premier League, this summer may have to see vast improvements made to their forward line.

Man Utd interested in swap deal for star

As reported on X by German journalist Christian Falk, Man Utd could be interested in arranging a swap deal with Borussia Dortmund. The deal touted could see Jadon Sancho make his deal in Germany permanent whilst Donyell Malen would move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have previously expressed an interest in the Dutchman however, this latest development could see the deal completed without United needing to spend a penny.

Since arriving at Dortmund in 2021, the 25-year-old has yielded 50 goal contributions in 105 games. Malen's stats for this season have seen him score on 11 occasions, including an overhead kick against Weder Bremen this month.

Malen's previous spell with PSV saw him arrive at Dortmund full of acclaim. The former Dortmund star and teammate in Holland, Mario Gotze spoke highly of Malen saying of the forward:

"Donyell is extremely fast and very dangerous. If he has a chance, it's usually a goal, too. He's still young, but has really good abilities."

Dortmund may be open to getting the deal done with Sancho enjoying a slight resurgence upon his return to Germany. Providing two goals and two assists already, the winger could want to make the deal permanent and bring an end to his torrid time at Old Trafford.

If Malen, on around £100,000-a-week, is to bring his form in Germany to Old Trafford, the swap deal could be a major coup for United. With Sancho taking home £250,000 a week, shifting the winger off the books whilst bringing in an arguably superior replacement may well be a clever bit of business from Ratcliffe and co.