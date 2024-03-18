A "fabulous" Manchester United player is now in advanced talks over a new contract, following a fresh development in negotiations.

There is a new-found feeling of positivity at Old Trafford after Sunday's unforgettable 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup, with so many impressive youngsters at the club.

The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund represent the future at Old Trafford, and there are so many talents who United will want to tie down to extension as soon as possible, with Amad Diallo perhaps added to that list now too.

In terms of the contract situation at the club currently, there are a few figures who will be able to leave on a free transfer this summer, including Jonny Evans and Antony Martial, both of whom appear unlikely to sign new deals. The former is now 36 years of age, so extending his stay wouldn't make a huge amount of sense, while the latter continues to be a hugely injury-prone figure.

In 2025, another smattering of players will be out of contract, too, with the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen all possibly bringing an end to their stay at the club, among others.

Now, a significant update has emerged over the future of one of the United players mentioned above - one that could go down extremely well with supporters.

"Fabulous" Man Utd ace in advanced talks over deal

According to a new development from Football Insider, Mainoo is now in advanced talks with Manchester United over a new "mega-money" contract at Old Trafford, having previously opened talks over an extension.

The report states that "negotiations are ongoing over a new agreement" to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Mainoo really does look like an incredible prospect, having enjoyed a breakthrough season that has seen him emerge as one of English football's brightest talents in years, so news of this likely extension is brilliant for anyone associated with the club.

At just 18 years of age, the Englishman is already such a mature player in the middle of the park, with his performance against Liverpool superb, as he won seven out of ten ground duels, made three interceptions and won two tackles, according to Sofascore.

Kobbie Mainoo's stats vs. Liverpool Total Minutes played 80 Ground duels won 7/10 Interceptions 3 Tackles 2 Pass completion rate 82% Successful dribbles 4/4 Key passes 1

Mainoo could even warrant a place in England's Euro 2024 squad this summer, and the fact that Gareth Southgate has had this to say about him can only bode well: "He's doing brilliantly. I'm not certain he's necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. He's quite a progressive player but he's had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him as we go forward."

Retaining Mainoo's services for the rest of his career should be considered one of United's most pressing pieces of business, and nailing him down to a new long-term deal could be as important as any new signing that comes in.