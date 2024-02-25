Manchester United are interested in signing a "really talented" player who is on fire this season, with the Red Devils even willing to trigger his release clause.

Ratcliffe starts new era at Man Utd

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford is now in full flow, with so much positivity regarding the long-term future even despite Saturday's defeat to Fulham, after INEOS' partial takeover was approved last week.

There have been plenty of exciting transfer links since the new boss arrived - Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio is a highly-rated young defender who could excel at centre-back and left-back, and two other central defenders have emerged as candidates to come in, too. They are Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou, both of whom are currently plying their trade at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Ratcliffe is also reportedly interested in bringing Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer to United, with the Brazilian's current club worried that they will lose him in the summer transfer window.

In terms of potential midfield additions, Benfica starlet Joao Neves is believed to be wanted by the Red Devils, with extra quality needed in that area of the pitch at the end of the season. It looks as though United are also targeting a new attacker, however, following a fresh claim regarding their summer business.

Man Utd willing to pay big for Viktor Gyokeres

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are keen on signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the former Coventry City striker a wanted man.

While the Swede has a €100m (£85.4m) release clause in his current deal, the Red Devils are thought to be happy to pay that amount, and the player is also keen to get a dream move to the Premier League, so is happy for the clubs to find an agreement.

Gyokeres could be such an exciting signing by United this summer, having enjoyed a season to remember at Sporting, scoring 16 goals and bagging eight assists in 20 appearances in the Primeira Liga. He also netted 43 times in 116 matches for Coventry City, showing that he can be a force in English football, while Tony Mowbray has even compared him to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

"Who is too fast, too strong and too big, you would suggest Haaland is like that and Gyokeres in this league looks a yard faster and stronger than the players he plays against in the Championship. The way he buys himself space to shoot is pretty impressive and Coventry did well to hold onto him, he looks a really talented boy."

Viktor Gyokeres' key career stats Appearances Goals Sporting CP 32 29 Coventry City 116 43 Sweden 19 5

Gyokeres could be seen as strong competition for Rasmus Hojlund at United, ensuring that there is no guarantee that the Dane starts every week, and at 25 year of age, there is still a lot more to come from him.

The fact that the Red Devils are happy to pay the release clause suggests that they truly see him as an excellent option, and while it is clearly a lot of money, if Ratcliffe thinks he is a strong option, he should be trusted.