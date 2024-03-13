Manchester United could "go all out" to sign a defensive target and appear ready to rival Real Madrid for his signature this summer in a bid to bring him to the Premier League.

Man Utd centre-backs

Erik ten Hag's side may well be in need of a defensive overhaul this summer. Jonny Evans, only drafted in as an emergency option last summer, has become a far too familiar option in the heart of United's backline this season. He is out of contract this summer, while question marks surround all of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane.

Man United's centre-back options Player Contract expires Harry Maguire 2025 Raphael Varane 2024 Jonny Evans 2024 Lisandro Martinez 2027 Victor Lindelof 2025 Willy Kambwala 2025

With that in mind, United may need to spend big in the centre of defence to find cover for Lisandro Martinez, as well as potential replacements for their outgoing players.

Man Utd eye up £60m teenage star

Now it has been reported that Manchester United could rival Real Madrid for teenage star Leny Yoro as they look to bolster their backline ahead of the new season, and are willing to offer as much as £60m to get a deal done this summer.

As per an update from Spain, the Red Devils, and by extension Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are in the race and aren't afraid to "go all out" to secure his signature before the new season, which could involve having to pay his massive €70m (£60m) asking price.

The 18-year-old defender burst onto the scene for Lille last season and has gone on to nail down his spot for the French side and has started every game when fit, attracting attention from across Europe in the process.

Yoro has been described by talent scout Jacek Kulig as "one of the most talented young centre-backs in world football" with "world-class potential", something that is sure to excite Manchester United fans.

Meanwhile, teammate Remy Cabella has compared the sensation to Arsenal defender William Saliba, who also excelled in France before making the move to England.

"At Marseille, I knew Boubacar Kamara, at Saint-Etienne, William Saliba and Wesley Fofana, and now there's Leny Yoro," Cabella explained. "He has all the qualities and potential to do something huge. He's very humble, and that's another of his strengths."

Real Madrid were thought to be leading the race for Yoro's signature, but recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are not set to be drawn into a bidding war this summer, with the club already trying to sign Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies.

Yoro's contract expires next summer, meaning that Carlo Ancelotti's side may try to snap him up for free in 12 months should he still be available. United, however, could be trying to ensure that he won't be.