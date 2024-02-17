Manchester United are "very interested" in securing the signing of a highly-rated attacking "weapon" this summer, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd transfer & ownership news

The Red Devils do feel like a club on the mend at the moment, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment finally confirmed and results improving on the pitch. His 25% ownership has been approved, which is fantastic news for anyone of a United persuasion, as they look to kick on after such a disappointing period in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There seems to be a real focus on bringing in a sporting director, with Newcastle United ace Dan Ashworth a strong target, and new players are also being linked with moves.

United are believed to have been in contact with Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini over a summer switch to Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag looks to improve an ageing back-line that includes Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire. He isn't the only centre-back being looked at, however, and move for Bayern Munich ace Matthijs de Ligt doesn't appear to be out of the question.

In terms of attacking players who could come in, Lille star Jonathan David is reportedly as an option for the Red Devils, having scored 26 goals in just 45 caps for Canada, with a replacement for Anthony Martial required this summer.

Taking to X, Plettenberg claimed that Manchester United have opened talks with young Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel over a move to Old Trafford, but it may not be easy for them to get their man.

"Excl. News Tel: Manchester United have made contact for the first time and are very interested to sign him in summer! Two more clubs from England have also inquired about him in the last weeks.

"Been told: Even though it's not easy for him right now, he still doesn’t want to give up as he wants to become a legend for Bayern. But: If he don’t receive the feeling, that Bayern believe in him in the future, he will consider his options - but a loan is not one of them."

Tel, who can also play through the middle up front, is a player with so much potential, and for that reason it is encouraging to see United looking to snap him up, with a clear emphasis on signing big young talent.

Mathys Tel key career stats Appearances Goals Bayern Munich 55 12 France Under-21s 4 2 France Under-19s 10 5 France Under-18s 11 8 France Under-17s 9 5

The 18-year-old has scored twice and assisted once in seven Bundesliga games this season - he has only started once in the competition - and Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded his influence from the substitutes' bench, saying: "Mathys has a high impact off the bench. He is a weapon for us at the moment, we know what he can give us. He will also start games this season. He is currently showing that he can assist and score goals. We’re taking it step by step with him. He’s on the right track. We’re happy that he’s here and he’s happy about it too."

United could admittedly find it hard to persuade Tel to leave Bayern, given his ties with the club, but if they could entice him to come to Manchester, it could be a special piece of business as the years pass, bolstering their wide attacking options in the process.