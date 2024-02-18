Manchester United are in the mix to sign an £85.5m-rated rising star who they have "scouted multiple times", according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd hope for new era under Dan Ashworth

Erik ten Hag may be content with his side's current form, but it is still clear that major reinforcements are needed in the summer transfer market, as the Red Devils look to become Premier League title contenders again.

United are being linked with plenty of players at the moment, with Lille attacker Jonathan David seen as an option to boost their firepower in the final third.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong has also been backed to clinch a move to Old Trafford, as he continues to enjoy an excellent season for his table-topping Bundesliga side, scoring and assisting six times apiece in the league.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a former target for United and their interest in him hasn't gone away, with the Dutchman potentially mulling over a move to Manchester at the end of the season. The middle of the park is certainly an area that the Red Devils need to improve in, especially with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both now arguably past their prime.

Away from the on-field action, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been approved to acquire a 25% share of the club, in a massive piece of news for United, and the hope is that it heralds an exciting new era at the club, not only bringing in the right players but also making key backroom additions such as Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox.

Man Utd scouting Joao Neves

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United are in the mix to sign Joao Neves, with the £85.5m-rated Benfica midfielder already scouted by them a number of times.

"Man United are being linked but again, they still don’t have a director in place and are working on new signings/summer plan as I mentioned many times. So, all the names of clubs that are in the media are just for scouting. Joao has been scouted multiple times by Man United, I already reported that in October/November. Nothing new so far."

Neves feels like a perfect signing for United in the summer transfer window, considering his vast potential as arguably one of Europe's most impressive young midfielders currently. The 19-year-old is already a regular for Benfica, starting 17 Primeira Liga games this season, completing 89.1% of his passes in that time and also winning an average of 1.5 aerial duels per game.

Joao Neves' Primeira Liga stats this season Total Appearances 21 Starts 17 Goals 2 Assists 1 Tackles per game 2 Aerial duel wins per game 1.5 Pass completion rate 89.1%

Former coach Luis Castro has no doubts about the level that Neves can reach in his career as he progresses: "My friends ask me if Kokcu cost 25 million euros, how much will Joao Neves cost. He will be worth much more than €25 million. He can play in any championship in the world. (He’s) a complete and very intelligent player. The Premier League is the best league in the world, and not only would he be able to adapt, but he would also play and shine."

Granted, the price tag that Benfica will demand is great, but considering his age and long-term potential, United should go all in on Neves and see him as a fulcrum of their midfield for many years to come.