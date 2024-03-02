Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing an exciting young player with a £25.7m release clause, according to a fresh transfer update.

Who does Sir Jim Ratcliffe want at Man Utd?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's influence at Old Trafford is growing all the time, and he will be looking for the Red Devils to make some great signings in the summer transfer window in order for them to return to the top of English football in the future.

Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez has emerged as a rumoured transfer target for United this summer as he continues to enjoy an impressive season for a team sitting second in La Liga, which has been one of the surprise stories of the season. He has apparently been tracked for "months" as Erik ten Hag potentially looks to sign a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

Highly rated Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva has also been backed to join United in the near future, with their defence needing fresh blood added to it considering Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are all in their 30s, while Victor Lindelof reaches that milestone in July.

Ratcliffe is also thought to be weighing up the idea of sacking Ten Hag at the end of the season and bringing in an upgrade, with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi one of the rumoured targets for United.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has also been linked with replacing the Dutchman in the Old Trafford hot seat, having won the Premier League title with the Blues back in 2016/17.

Man Utd want Rafael Venancio

According to Globo Esporte [via Sport Witness], Manchester United are keen on signing Rafael Venancio this summer, with the teenage Corinthians defender a wanted player who has a €30m (£25.7m) release clause in his current deal.

The Red Devils are believed to have been tracking the 17-year-old for "years" and could look to "accelerate his development" by signing him soon. Chelsea are in the same boat, however, also seeing him as a great long-term option.

Venancio may be a relative unknown to many considering his age and the fact that he isn't playing in Europe, but he looks like a player who could have a massive future in the game. Granted, he is yet to actually feature for Corinthians at first-team level, but he has clearly caught the eye of United considering the length of time they have been tracking him for.

The fact that he has a release clause means that the Red Devils could simply meet the amount and get the business done seamlessly should they believe he is worth the gamble. He is contracted to Corinthians until the summer of 2026, but it looks as though United could make a bid in the coming months.

Signing exciting young players is refreshing to see, assuming this is part of Ratcliffe's approach to transfers, with United far too guilty of signing big names who are past their best in recent years, whether it be Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Casemiro or Varane, to name just a few.