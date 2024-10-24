Manchester United’s recruitment team have identified a new target as they look to strengthen their midfield once again, according to a new report. The Red Devils added five players to their squad over the course of the summer; one of those was midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and the club still have their eye on adding in that area of the team.

Man Utd transfer news

The January transfer window isn’t a million miles away from opening, and United appear to be looking at potential options they could explore when that does arrive. United officials were spotted scouting Napoli duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno in their game against Empoli last weekend.

United staff were there to take in Kvaratskhelia in particular, but are said to have been left equally mpressed by Buongiorno, who only joined the Italian side in the summer but has already been making a big impression. The Red Devils did business with Napoli in the summer, as they sold Scott McTominay, and now they could be looking for a favour in return.

Man United’s hierarchy is also in the market for a new left-back, as the absentees of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have caused them issues. United are now keen to resolve that and are keeping an eye on Julio Soler of Argentinian side Lunas. Improving in defence and up front isn’t the only priority for United, as they are also keen on adding to their midfield, despite the arrival of Ugarte a few months ago.

Man Utd identify Richard Rios as new midfield target

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United are monitoring Richard Rios as they look to strengthen in the midfield department. The club’s focus is set to turn to the midfield, as Christian Eriksen is now in the final year of his contract and looks set to leave at the end of the season, and Casemiro could also be on his way out next summer. Therefore, United are in the market for someone who could be a long-term partner to Kobbie Mainoo.

United could then look to add to their midfield in January, and while they are taking a look at Rios, they are also monitoring other players. The report states that Morten Frendrup is one name under consideration, as he’s been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

The Red Devils are also looking at Morten Hjulmand, who was also linked with a move to the club in the summer; Sverre Nypan is also under consideration and has been scouted by United earlier this season; and the final option is Chris Rigg, who has been admired by United for a while now.

Richard Rios' Palmeiras stats Apps 95 Goals 6 Assists 5

Rios is a new player being looked at by United - he currently plays for Brazilian side Palmeiras and has been since March 2023. The 24-year-old can operate as a deep midfielder, as well as a more advanced one, as he’s also got the ability to play out on the right and has done for Palmeiras. The Premier League side is said to have scouted Rios through the summer, and he is expected to make a move to Europe soon, but United’s stance on the player is unclear as of now.