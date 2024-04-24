Fabrizio Romano has said that one £120,000-a-week Manchester United player “will not stay at Old Trafford” this summer.

Man Utd players who Ratcliffe could sell

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing for what could be an extremely busy first summer in charge of sporting decisions in Manchester. He’s brought in Omar Berrada as chief executive from Manchester City and Jason Wilcox as technical director from Southampton, with Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth likely to follow suit as sporting director.

They may have a decision to make on the future of manager Erik ten Hag, with Ratcliffe not planning on removing the Dutchman from his position before the end of the season. A number of candidates have already been linked to take over from Ten Hag, though, including contact being made with Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel. Meanwhile, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is another leading candidate at Old Trafford.

In regards to players leaving, some big earners could be about to move on. Raphael Varane is expected to leave in the summer, whereas Ratcliffe is also ready to sell Casemiro, with the two players the highest United earners, picking up more than £300,000-a-week. The Manchester Evening News claimed in March that up to 21 players could leave in the summer window, and Romano has now shared a new exit update on one specific player.

Donny van de Beek “will not stay at Old Trafford”

Midfielder Donny van de Beek has been out on loan with German side Eintracht Frankfurt, and talking to GiveMeSport, Romano has been “told” that United have “already explored other possibilities around Europe” for the player, who “will not stay at Old Trafford”.

"The feeling is that Donny van de Beek will return to Manchester United this summer as Eintracht Frankfurt have decided not to trigger the buy clause in his loan deal. So, van de Beek will be back at Man United, but he’s not going to stay - from what I’m told, United have already explored other possibilities around Europe for the Dutch midfielder to leave this summer. He will be available on the market, and he will not stay at Old Trafford."

It has been another season to forget for Van de Beek, who has made just seven Bundesliga appearances for Frankfurt after joining on loan in January, playing just 344 minutes of action.

Donny van de Beek's Eintracht Frankfurt appearances WhoScored rating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Bochum 7.00/10 Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Wolfsburg 6.49/10 RB Leipzig 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt 6.40/10 Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Hoffenheim 6.33/10 Darmstadt 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt 6.16/10 Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Mainz 05 6.11/10 VfB Stuttgart 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt 6.08/10

Therefore, getting his £120,000-a-week wage off the books at Old Trafford seems to make sense for United, and it’ll be interesting to see if his next move away will be another loan or a permanent departure, as he is under contract in Manchester until 2025.