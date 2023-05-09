Football FanCast brings you the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours, as the Red Devils look to sign top players and become Premier League title challengers next season.

£130m Osimhen move prepared

Daily Mail: United are planning to table a mammoth £130m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as they look to sign a world-class central attacker. Napoli are demanding that any club wanting to sign him spends that amount, with the newly crowned Serie A champions hellbent on him staying put.

Bayern Munich have shown an interest in acquiring the Nigerian's signature, but this update claims that they cannot afford the amount of money mentioned, which could increase the Red Devils' hopes of snapping him up this summer.

Neves could be forced to choose United

Sport [via Sport Witness]: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will leave Wolves at the end of this season, with Barcelona and United potentially in the mix to sign him.

A new update suggests that the Red Devils could now be in a better position to snap up the Portuguese star, with Barca forward Ansu Fati refusing to be part of a swap deal that would see the Spaniard head to Molineux.

Should that move fall through, United could emerge as the only logical option for Neves, whose current deal expires in 2024.

Could Neymar head to Old Trafford?

UOL: According to a report from Brazil, United are matching Chelsea in their interest in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar. The 31-year-old is not a particularly popular figure at the Ligue 1 champions currently, with supporters even going to his house to protest about him and demand his exit this summer.

A move to Old Trafford is reportedly not out of the question, and the player himself has now happy to leave having initially wanted to remain in France. While Chelsea appear to be interested in signing Neymar, Newcastle United have drifted out of the race, enhancing United's chances of getting him in the process.

Diallo wants chance at United

Fabrizio Romano: United youngster Amad Diallo is currently out on loan at Sunderland, where he has helped them reach the Championship play-offs. A new claim suggests that the 20-year-old is desperate to prove his worth at Old Trafford moving forward, starting next season.

The Ivorian has scored 13 league goals for the Black Cats this season, including one at Preston North End, inspiring them into the Championship's top six in the process. Whether he is seen as a key figure at United remains to be seen, but he has certainly done plenty to catch the eye in 2022/23 to date.