Manchester United officials were spotted in attendance watching Napoli take on Empoli last weekend as they were scouting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but were left impressed by another star on the day, according to a new report. The Red Devils added five new players to their squad over the summer, but given how the season has started for them, they may already have their eye on what business they can conduct when the New Year arrives.

Man Utd transfer news

In the five players that were brought in during the summer, two were centre backs in the form of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, but it appears as though United still feel more is needed in that area of the team. The Premier League side remain interested in signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

The Red Devils have been linked with the centre-back before, and they have been keeping an eye on his situation as his contract ends in 2026. Barça are looking to tie him down to a new contract, as he is considered a key player, but if talks don’t advance, United are ready to pounce.

As United eye Araujo, they could potentially lose a centre-back, as Harry Maguire is waiting to see if Erik ten Hag is sacked before deciding on his future. The England international is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and given he hasn’t featured much this season, he is now willing to wait to see what happens in the dugout before making his next move. Talks over a new deal have not taken place between the player and the club.

So, signing yet another centre-back may be on the agenda for United, and while Araujo is an option, they may also have another player in mind after a recent scouting mission.

Man Utd spotted scouting Napoli duo

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United had an official in place to watch Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno in their recent game against Empoli. The officials were there to take in Kvaratskhelia in particular, but left impressed instead by Buongiorno.

The 25-year-old only joined Napoli in the summer transfer window from Torino after spending all of his early part of his career with the Turin outfit. Buongiorno is already considered a key player under Antonio Conte, and his performances have now caught the attention of United.

Kvaratskhelia scored the only goal of the game against Empoli, but according to this report, Buongiorno’s first-half performance caught the eye of the United scouts. The centre-back signed a contract until the summer of 2029 however, and it is believed that an offer of around £70 million would need to arrive for Napoli to even consider selling the player.

Alessandro Buongiorno's performance vs Empoli Minutes played 90 Clearances 4 Blocked shots 1 Interceptions 1 Total tackles 4 Dribbled past 0 Ground duels (won) 8 (7) Aerial duels (won) 4 (2) Touches 75 Accurate passes 54/60 (90%)

Buongiorno has played seven times for Napoli in Serie A, helping the side keep five clean sheets as well as grabbing a goal in the 4-0 win against Cagliari. The defender has also played in the Italian Cup, as he helped Napoli into the next round.