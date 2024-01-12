Manchester United are in the market to try and improve their fortunes in the Premier League and have been at the centre of an intense scouting mission involving one of Europe's rising stars.

Manchester United ins and outs

The Red Devils find themselves in a tricky spot as they look to manage their Financial Fair Play concerns despite the recent arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and supporters were issued with a worrying update by football director John Murtough last month, where he indicated that incomings may be few and far between at an official Fans Forum.

Cited via The Manchester Evening News, he stated: "Looking ahead to the January transfer window, we are not expecting it to be particularly busy. There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like."

Murtough has remained true to his word regarding outgoings, with Jadon Sancho's inevitable exit to Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal until the end of the season finally going through.

Arrivals will be the main concern for everyone concerned with the club and tentative talks are believed to have taken place between the Red Devils and representatives of Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Mopting and Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen.

Fresh reports now claim that Manchester United have been undertaking an intensive scouting mission over the last few months involving a rising star Erik ten Hag is now desperate to bring to Old Trafford.

United scouts obsessed with Roony Bardghji

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have shown an obsessive level of attention towards Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji, who they have sent scouts to watch in "every Copenhagen game".

Roony Bardghji's cameo vs Manchester United in the Champions League (Sofascore) Minuted played 27 Successful take-ons 3/3 Successful ground duels 3/3 Accurate passes 8/9 (89%) Goals 1 Statistics from Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United on 8th November 2023

Recruitment officials are believed to be "crazy" about his talents and both Manchester clubs are said to be among many teams who are firmly in the race to sign the Sweden international.

Labelled "superb" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Kuwait City-born wideman has featured 30 times in all competitions this campaign, registering 11 goals (Bardghji statistics - Transfermarkt).

Undoubtedly, the 18-year-old is among the cream of the crop as far as European talents go and Manchester United look to be doing more than their due diligence concerning his abilities.