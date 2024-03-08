A current Premier League coach has backed Manchester United to complete the signing of a "world-class" superstar in the future.

Man Utd looking for statement signings

The Red Devils know the importance of a big summer in the transfer window, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to bringing in top-quality signings, not to mention potentially appoint a new manager and sporting director.

Statement signings will be the order of the day for United, in order to close the gap on rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool, and Napoli star Victor Osimhen has emerged as a superb option for them at the end of the season.

The Nigerian is reportedly wanted by the Red Devils, despite the impressive emergence of Rasmus Hojlund this season, being seen as a game-changer in attack, having scored 72 goals in 123 appearances for Napoli, outlining his elite ability.

Meanwhile, mooted incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth reportedly wants to seal the big-money double signing of Serie A pair Gleison Bremer and Nicolo Barella, who are at Juventus and Inter Milan currently.

Man Utd back to sign world superstar

Speaking on talkSPORT [via Caught Offside], West Ham coach Kevin Nolan claimed that Harry Kane will likely end up at Manchester United one day:

"I can certainly see him back in the Premier League. I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man United will be his destination.

"I think they (Bayern) would want their money back. Of course (he is worth it). 20+ goals every season and he was playing for Tottenham during them times as well. Realistically, are Man United as good as Tottenham? But I just think he brings a different aura to them anyway, a different aura to the team as soon as he puts the shirt on for, whoever. But I probably think Man United would be the one."

The idea of Kane in a United shirt in the future is mouthwatering, considering what an incredible career he has enjoyed, standing out as one of the finest strikers of his generation.

At 30, the England captain admittedly isn't getting any younger, but he has never relied too much on pace and there is no reason why he can't remain at an elite level for another five or six years, as the likes of Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski showed well into their 30s. Antonio Conte, who has been linked as an INEOS target himself, is just one of a long list of admirers.

"We are talking about a world class striker. He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent."

Top 10 Premier League scores of all time Total 1. Alan Shearer 260 2. Harry Kane 213 3. Wayne Rooney 208 4. Andy Cole 187 5. Sergio Aguero 184 6. Frank Lampard 177 7. Thierry Henry 175 8. Robbie Fowler 163 9. Jermaine Defoe 162 10. Mohamed Salah 154

This season, Kane has scored 27 goals in just 24 Bundesliga appearances, but if he does decide to return to the Premier League at some point, United do feel like his most logical destination. He surely wouldn't move to Arsenal or Chelsea, given their rivalry with Tottenham, while City and Liverpool are already stacked with options.

He may even be eyeing up breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record one day, so it is easy to envisage him back in England for the autumn of his career.