Manchester United are expected to make a move for an "important player" in the summer transfer window, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to make his presence felt.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe making waves at Man Utd

Ratcliffe has come in and brought immediate positivity to Old Trafford, acquiring a 25% stake in his boyhood club, looking to gradually enjoy a greater influence than the Glazers.

While there is clearly a huge amount of work to be done both on and off the pitch, the Englishman appears to have a vision to place, wanting to bring in a new sporting director this summer and potentially even dispose of manager Erik ten Hag, should he not see the Dutchman as the answer in the dugout.

Potential replacements for him are already reportedly being lined up, with the likes Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Graham Potter among those who have been linked with replacing Ten Hag.

Bringing in a top-quality sporting director is arguably as important for United, however, and Dan Ashworth has emerged as a clear front-runner for the job, being placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United after informing them he wants to leave the club.

One transfer claim has suggested that Ashworth would like to mastermind the £120m double signing of Juventus centre-back and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, as he looks to transfer the spine of the Red Devils' team.

It certainly feels as though Ratcliffe is looking to make huge changes from the off, and another transfer rumour has now emerged.

Man Utd plan to sign "important player"

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Manchester United are planning to sign a new left-back this summer, seeing it as a priority position to strengthen in:

A new left-back has to be seen as one of the key positions for United to improve in during the summer window, so this Romano latest is hugely encouraging.

If Luke Shaw wasn't such an injury-prone figure, there may not be as big a need for reinforcements in that area, but the England international is once again sidelined currently and has only started 12 games in the Premier League so far this season. He also turns 29 years of age later in the year, so arguably no longer represents the long-term future at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Tyrell Malaica hasn't featured once in the league this season, as he struggles with injuries of his own, so freshening up the left-back situation is paramount this summer.