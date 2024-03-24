Manchester United are upping their efforts to sign a "complete package" in the summer transfer window, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to make his presence felt.

Ratcliffe wants big summer at Man Utd

Ratcliffe is now the part-owner of the Red Devils, with the boyhood supporter's acquisition being completed earlier in the year, and he is certainly making a positive early impression. He is bullish about taking United back to the top of the English game, promising to knock Manchester City and Liverpool off their current "perch".

In order for that to happen, some significant business will need to be conducted in the summer, ensuring that some top-quality players arrive at Old Trafford - those who Erik ten Hag and likely incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth feel are the best options to take the team forward.

A plethora of names have been linked with joining United in recent weeks, with additions potentially coming in all over the pitch in order to increase the depth on show and the strength of the best possible starting lineup.

Centre-back is a position that needs improvement considering there are question marks over the long-term worth of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof - and Juventus ace Gleison Bremer has been talked about as an option to come in.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is seen as an alternative to the Brazilian, with the 26-year-old winning an average of three aerial duels per game in the Premier League this season, as well as 5.3 per match in the EFL Cup, in which the Whites reached the semi-finals.

In attack, Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has emerged as an option for United, as the Nigerian enjoys another impressive season for the reigning Serie A champions, scoring 11 goals in just 15 league starts in 2023/24 to date.

Man Utd pushing to sign "complete package"

Now, a fresh transfer update has dropped courtesy of The Mirror, which claims that Manchester United are "ready to firm up their interest" in Bremer, having been linked with him a number of times in the past.

It could even be that Ashworth is a driving force behind the move if and when he comes in, with the report stating that "it's been claimed by reports overseas that he has endorsed Bremer, although this is unconfirmed."

Bremer does feel like a genuinely strong choice for United at this point, and there is plenty to admire about him as a player, making him an exciting target.

His aforementioned aerial prowess highlights his dominance in that area of his game, but he has also enjoyed an 86.7% pass completion rate in Serie A this season, showing that he is also more than competent with the ball at his feet. Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as the "complete package", further outlining his all-round ability.

Bremer vs. Man Utd's CBs in the league this season Stat Bremer Martinez Varane Maguire Evans Lindelof Appearances 28 8 19 16 18 18 Starts 28 7 14 13 12 13 Goals 2 0 1 1 0 1 Assists 0 1 0 2 1 1 Aerial duel wins per game 2.9 0.4 1.1 3.0 1.6 0.7 Clearances per game 3.9 2.3 4.3 3.3 3.5 1.8 Tackles per game 1.8 1.4 0.9 1.0 0.7 0.8

Bremer could be viewed as Lisandro Martinez's ideal centre-back partner moving forward, and at 25, his peak years should still hopefully be ahead of him, much like the Argentine.