Manchester United are interested in signing a "great player" with a big future this summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making an early move to snap him up.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are badly in need of a summer transfer window to remember, with Ratcliffe no doubt keen to back Erik ten Hag with new signings, assuming the Dutchman is still in charge at that point. A lot of players continue to be linked with summer moves to Old Trafford, and given the individuals being mentioned, it seems clear that additions are wanted all over the pitch.

For example, Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has been linked with a move, possibly being seen as a replacement for Casemiro, who may move on at the end of the season. The 23-year-old was seen as an option for Liverpool last summer but ended up staying put at his current club.

Defensive reinforcements have also been mooted, with the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans not representing the future, and Aston Villa ace Ezri Konsa has emerged as an option to come in, having enjoyed an impressive season. He has started 29 of his side's 32 Premier League matches and is capable of shining at both centre-back and right-back.

In terms of attacking options, Real Madrid star Rodrygo has been backed to join United in the summer window, should the Brazilian decide he needs to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid appear to be keen on keeping hold of him, but the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain could limit his playing time.

According to reports from Brazil [via Sport Witness], Manchester United have already made contact over a move to sign Palmeiras gem Thalys.

It is claimed that United, and by extension Ratcliffe and INEOS, have only carried out an early survey regarding the teenager, with no offer tabled yet, but that could change moving forward, even though it may "take a while". He currently has a €40m (£34.3m) release in his current deal that runs until the summer of 2026, but no clubs including United are expected to be willing to pay that much for his signature.

Thalys could very much be one for the future for United, being seen as a huge talent in Brazil, even though the 19-year-old hasn't yet made his senior debut for Palmeiras - something the Red Devils appear to be waiting for before making an offer. Eight goals in 25 appearances for the Under-20s is a promising return, though.

The attacker has been earmarked as the next Endrick - another young Brazilian with a big reputation - and journalist Rogerio Amaral has hailed him, saying:

"He’s a great player who has a lot of room for improvement. I think if he went now, he would have to be loaned to a smaller team to gain experience. In the youth categories, he is a striker who tends to be very regular but has never been tested under the pressure that is professional football."

Building for the future is essential for United, ensuring they have some of the best young talent around, so it is encouraging to see Thalys emerge as an option to come in, even though nothing feels too concrete at the moment.