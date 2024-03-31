Manchester United are thought to be in pole position to sign a new English gem as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to unearth the next big thing at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe’s Man Utd to-do list

After taking control over sporting decisions, new co-owner Ratcliffe, alongside Sir Dave Brailsford, have got straight to work, bringing in Omar Berrada as CEO from rivals Manchester City.

A sporting director is also wanted at Old Trafford, with Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth the top target. A decision may also need to be made on manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 season, and there haven’t been a shortage of possible replacements.

At this moment in time, Ten Hag’s future at United appears to be 50/50, with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, England boss Gareth Southgate, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil all linked with a move to the red side of Manchester.

Ratcliffe will also be preparing for his first transfer window at the club, and he has recently hinted that he may not be splashing the cash. Asked about moves for superstars Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe, Ratcliffe said:

“He’s a great footballer (Bellingham) but it’s not where our focus is. The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They’ve done that, if you look at the last 10 years. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes, managing and organising the club. We must make sure we get recruitment right, such a vital part of running a football club is getting recruitment right, finding new players.”

On the idea of signing Mbappe, who is on course to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, Ratcliffe added:

“I’d rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to buy success. It’s not that clever to buy Mbappe, anybody could figure that one out.”

Possibly looking to invest at youth level, it appears as if the Red Devils are keen on an up and coming English attacker.

Man Utd leading chase to sign Baylee Dipepa

According to The Sun, Man Utd and Ratcliffe are ‘leading the chase’ to sign Port Vale teenager Baylee Dipepa. Those at Old Trafford are keen to do business soon, with Ratcliffe and co looking to unveil the next Mbappe instead of throwing money around.

Dipepa, just 17 years of age, has enjoyed a breakthrough season in League One with Port Vale, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 16 third-tier games.

He netted a brilliant solo goal on Good Friday against Bristol Rovers and prior to that, scored in both Euro qualifier appearances for England Under-17s.

A move over the coming months could therefore be one to keep an eye on, and it looks as if the Red Devils are currently in a good position to seal a deal.