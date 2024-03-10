Sir Jim Ratcliffe is thought to be ready to give the green light for Manchester United to sign a highly-rated "complete" player this summer, according to a new transfer rumour.

Man Utd transfer news

The upcoming summer transfer window promises to be an exciting one at Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe now overseeing football matters after acquiring a 25% stake in the club. The boyhood fan may well be eyeing plenty of business, in order to help the Red Devils to return to the top of the English game, and plenty of players have been linked with moves.

In one audacious transfer rumour that has emerged, United have even been backed to sign Bayern Munich and England superstar Harry Kane at some point in the future, should he seal a return to England. That's according to West Ham coach Kevin Nolan, who said:

"I can certainly see him back in the Premier League. I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man United will be his destination."

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has also been linked with a switch to United, with the Nigerian once again enjoying an impressive season for the reigning Italian champions, scoring 11 goals in 15 starts in Serie A.

Away from possible incoming signings, Ratcliffe will look to bring in a new sporting director, with Dan Ashworth a primary target after being placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United, and it isn't out of the question that Erik ten Hag could be sacked as manager in the summer.

Bologna boss Thiago Motta has emerged as an option to replace the Dutchman once the season is over, guiding his team to fourth place in Serie A, and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is also among the targets.

Ratcliffe ready to approve Man Utd move for midfielder

According to The Sunday Mirror [via Sky Sports], Ratcliffe 'is set to approve a record-breaking offer of just over £100m' to secure the signing of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer.

A record-breaking deal of over £100m is mooted, with the 19-year-old considered one of the most exciting young midfielders in European football, being hailed by former coach Luis Castro:

"My friends ask me if Kokcu cost 25 million euros, how much will Joao Neves cost. He will be worth much more than €25 million. He can play in any championship in the world. (He’s) a complete and very intelligent player. The Premier League is the best league in the world, and not only would he be able to adapt, but he would also play and shine."

Man Utd's 10 most expensive signings Total 1. Paul Pogba £89.3m 2. Antony £80.8m 3. Harry Maguire £74m 4. Jadon Sancho £72.3m 5. Romelu Lukaku £72m 6. Rasmus Hojlund £62.8m 7. Casemiro £60.1m 8. Bruno Fernandes £55.3m 9. Mason Mount £54.6m 10. Anthony Martial £51m

Midfield is an area of the pitch that may well need improving soon, with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both in their 30s, so Neves could be viewed as Kobbie Mainoo's long-term partner in the middle of the park, completing 89.7% of his passes in the Primeira Liga this season and averaging two tackles per game.