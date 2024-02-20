Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ready for Manchester United to make a bid for a defensive "monster" in the summer transfer window, with his current club said to be panicking about his exit.

For the first time in a while, it does feel as though there is genuine reason for positivity both on and off the pitch at Old Trafford, following years of frustration.

Sunday's 2-1 win away to Luton Town was another step in the right direction in the Premier League, as Erik ten Hag's side push for a Champions League place this season, while the situation surrounding Ratcliffe's 25% acquisition of the club is going from strength to strength.

His investment has now been approved, which is fantastic news, and the boyhood United fan is looking to make his presence felt immediately, aiming to bring in Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth ahead of next season.

The 52-year-old has been put on gardening leave by the Magpies, and it is now a case of whether the Red Devils are willing to pay the £20m compensation fee to bring him in before 2026 or wait for two years.

Away from the Ashworth situation, United also continue to be linked with new signings, with Benfica's highly-rated young midfielder Joao Neves considered a possible addition come the end of the current campaign. Bayern Munich teenager Mathys Tel has also been linked with a move but is weighing up his future.

Man Utd ready to make bid for Gleison Bremer

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Manchester United are "willing" to table an offer for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, with the report stating that "the sirens are coming" from Old Trafford.

He has been "identified" as a "fundamental reinforcement", with the Red Devils "willing to put on the table an offer" that "cannot be refused". Juve are already believed to eyeing replacements for the Brazilian, with alarm bells ringing in Turin over the likelihood of a United bid.

Gleison Bremer's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 24 Starts 24 Clearances per game 4.0 Aerial duel wins per game 2.8 Tackles per game 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 86.9%

Bremer could be such an exciting signing at Old Trafford this summer, during a transfer window in which defensive reinforcements are essential. Raphael Varane arguably isn't the force he used to be, not to mention picking up injuries too often, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof also aren't the answer alongside undoubted key man Lisandro Martinez.

Bremer could be seen as the Argentine's natural long-term partner at the heart of the defence, having made an impressive average of four clearances per game in Serie A this season, across a total of 24 starts in the competition. Meanwhile, data analyst Ben Mattinson has hailed him as a "monster", such is his dominance at centre-back.

Still only 26, the Juve ace shouldn't drift past his peak for some time yet, and if United could acquire his signature, as well as strengthen in other important areas, things will look positive ahead of next season.