Manchester United are interested in signing a "world-class" superstar striker with a huge release clause this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's influence growing

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era has got off to a positive start, following his recent 25% acquisition of the club, as he looks to take his boyhood club back to the top of the English game.

Granted, results on the pitch in the Premier League are still far too hit-and-miss under Erik ten Hag - he is battling to keep his job at Old Trafford, according to some reports - but there is still a feeling that Ratcliffe will make the right changes in the summer, not least acquiring the services of a new sporting director.

Dan Ashworth looks to be the choice in that role, with the Englishman currently on gardening leave from Newcastle United, and he could be the transfer mastermind that United have craved for so long, tightening up their business and enjoying a strong working relationship with the manager.

In terms of possible signings, Corinthians teenager Rafael Venancio has emerged as a long-term option for the Red Devils, and the Brazilian has a £25.7m release clause that they could choose to trigger, should they value him that much.

Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva has been linked with a summer switch to United, too, as they look to snap up the most exciting young European talent around. The Portuguese is a young defender with so much long-term potential, and he could significantly improve an area of the pitch that has creaked this season.

Man Utd ahead of Chelsea for "world-class" Osimhen

According to a new update from The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Manchester United want to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, as Ratcliffe looks to make a statement addition.

He claims that the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain are "emerging as two of the main contenders" to snap up the Napoli striker ahead of Chelsea, and the fact that he has a "€110m release clause makes him a rare young forward who is available".

Osimhen really would be an eye-catching addition by United at the end of the season, considering he is one of the world's leading strikers at the moment, scoring 72 goals in just 123 appearances for his current club. He has been hailed as "world-class" by Jose Mourinho, such is his standing in the game, and his arrival would finally give Rasmus Højlund some proper competition and support.

The 25-year-old possesses the physical traits and clinical finishing to be a huge hit in the Premier League, even compared to Didier Drogba by Mourinho in the past, and he would arguably be as close to a guaranteed source of end product as there is among strikers in the current game.

Osimhen vs. Hojlund in the league this season Osimhen Hojlund Appearances 16 20 Starts 14 17 Goals 11 7 Assists 3 2 Shots per game 3.2 1.5 Aerial duel wins per game 1.6 0.9

Granted, Osimhen coming in could have the potential to stunt Højlund's progress, but United need to be ruthless in their business this summer, not to mention providing as much competition and squad depth as possible.