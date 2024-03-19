As the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era begins at Manchester United, it appears that this summer could see the new part owner open his chequebook and give Erik ten Hag's side a much-needed boost.

Man Utd transfer rumours

After previous windows at Old Trafford have arguably been a disaster, the arrival of Ratcliffe looks set to change the transfer culture at Man United and help get the Red Devils back towards the top of the Premier League.

The big focus may well be on avoiding splashing the cash on big-name stars and opting for cheaper, potentially more effective alternatives. Arriving in Manchester with Ratcliffe will be Sir David Brailsford, who is set to be in charge of the day-to-day football operations at the club.

The latest rumours out of Old Trafford claim that United are interested in negotiating a swap deal for Dortmund's Donyell Malen that could see Jadon Sancho remain in Germany. Additionally, the Red Devils are interested in a deal for Juventus' Weston McKennie with the former Leeds flop available for a cut-price this summer.

Following this trend of possible business deals, United now appear to be looking to sign another once-promising player with a history in the Premier League.

Man Utd keen on Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz

As first reported by HITC, sources close to the club have revealed that Man United are looking to sign Real Madrid talent Brahim Diaz. The outlet also reports that Liverpool are interested in the player, alongside a host of other top Premier League sides previously eager to get a deal over the line.

Despite the interest from England, HITC also claims that Madrid are not interested in selling Diaz with Los Blancos set to negotiate fresh terms with the 24-year-old whose current deal expires in the summer of 2027. The attacking midfielder arrived in the Spanish capital in a £15.5million move from Man City back in 2019 and has become a fixture in Carlo Ancelotti's side this season.

Part of the deal that saw Diaz initially move to Spain from City reportedly saw an "anti-Man Utd clause" inserted into his contract, meaning that the treble winners would be entitled to 40% of the transfer fee if the player is to move to the red side of Manchester. Whilst this could scupper any potential deal, Diaz's stats this season may entice United to spend an inflated figure to get their man.

Brahim Diaz La Liga Stats 2023/24 Total Per 90 Rank vs Attacking Mids in Comparable Leagues Non-Penalty Goals 0.41 93rd Percentile Pass Completion % 83.8 93rd Percentile Successful Take-Ons 2.81 86th Percentile Progressive Carries 4.14 84th Percentile Tackles 1.90 84th Percentile

Whilst his attacking returns have been exceptional this campaign, the surprising part of Diaz's performances have been his defensive output. Sometimes deployed as a wing-back by Ancelotti, Diaz has excelled in this role, adding another element to his already impressive profile.

It was this versatility that led to the 24-year-old earning praise from his former boss at AC Milan Stefano Pioli. Having been on loan with the Italian giants since 2020, Pioli was sad to see the player leave in the summer of 2023 telling the press that he "is a complete player with personality" and that "it is a pleasure to work with him".

If Ratcliffe is serious about changing United's fortunes, there could be few shrewder signings than Diaz, even if it means lining the pockets of one of his club's closest rivals.