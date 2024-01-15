Manchester United are in the market for squad improvements this month and one striker is believed to be "open" to a move to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man United's hunt for new signings...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in the house for the first time on Sunday and witnessed the Red Devils draw 2-2 against a Tottenham Hotspur side ravaged by injury problems, which will have given the 71-year-old plenty of food for thought as he looks to improve the footballing culture at Old Trafford.

On the face of it, the INEOS businessman reflects a key figure who is keen to help Erik ten Hag plan for the long-term and integrate young players into a framework where they can become stars for many years to come at the Premier League giants. According to Football Insider, Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren has been earmarked as a target in a potential summer swoop.

The report states that the Red Devils are "all over" the 18-year-old's situation, having made regular contact with his agency and could look to enact a swoop that may cost an initial £25 million, with various performances related add-ons driving the fee up to around the £50 million mark.

Benfica star Joao Neves is another option that Ten Hag's men are trying to lay the groundwork for in another pursuit that could start to accelerate later this year. Despite this, Roger Schmidt, who is the manager of the Portuguese giants, has confirmed that the 19-year-old will not be sold this month under any circumstances.

Nevertheless, United have also already made contact with an experienced striker who is open to a move back to England, according to a new report.

Eric Choupo-Moting open to Man United move

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Romano has indicated that Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting would be "open" to joining Manchester United this month.

Previous reports have suggested contact has taken place between the Red Devils and his representatives over a move. Stuttgart poacher Serhou Guirassy and Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund's agents have also been spoken to.

Eric Choupo-Moting's key statistics in 2023/24 - Bundesliga (Sofascore) Shots per game 1.2 Shots on target per game 0.7 Expected goals 3.90 Big chances missed 6 Goal conversion 11% Average match rating 6.88/10

Romano told the outlet: "Yeah, I think he will be open to that. I'm also hearing that at Bayern Munich they're very happy with him because he's been super professional every time they needed him, he's always been on point and always been available in the best conditions."

"Bayern would like to keep him, even though they have Harry Kane, because Mathys Tel is very young, he's doing fantastic but he's very young."

Labelled "great" by former manager Julian Nagelsmann, the 34-year-old has made 20 appearances across all competitions this campaign, registering three goals in the process (Choupo-Moting statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite not outwardly resembling an eye-catching mid-season signing, the former Stoke City man could offer some handy expertise in attack for the remainder of the campaign, alongside providing reliable cover for Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial, making this one to watch as a short-term solution.