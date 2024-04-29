Manchester United are reportedly interested in completing the signing of a "dangerous" USA international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news

The end of this season can't come soon enough for the Red Devils, with Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Burnley in the Premier League indicative of a poor campaign at Old Trafford. Pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag all the time, with potential replacements emerging, including current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

In terms of new signings, a host of top players continue to be linked with a move to United this summer, with Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo one such figure and a £65m+ offer reportedly being prepared. The Uruguayan may have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons recently, following his red card against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals, but he is a top-quality player who has averaged 2.4 aerial duel wins per game in La Liga this season.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is also seen as a great option for the Red Devils, with the Frenchman considered an upgrade on Antony, who could possibly even be sold in the coming months, following two underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford.

Another Premier League wide player who has been backed to join United is Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma, who like Olise, could be an improvement on another player in Marcus Rashford, who has looked a shadow of his former self this season.

While wide additions are important, adding to the midfield arguably takes precedence over anything, and United look like they are addressing that issue, following a fresh transfer update.

Man United could sign "dangerous" ace

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in the summer, following a good season at the Turin giants.

The USA international's talks over a new deal are believed to be stalling - his current contract expires at the end of next season - and there is apparently now a "sensational opportunity for the Red Devils" to sign him, with Juve certain not to allow his deal to tick down to nothing.

There could be reservations about the Red Devils signing the 25-year-old, considering he struggled on loan at Leeds United last season, failing to score and registering just one assist in 19 Premier League appearances. The pace of English football arguably got the better of him, but in fairness, he was in a struggling team and may simply have been out of form.

This season, the £49,000-a-week McKennie has been excellent, picking up seven assists in Serie A, and his former manager Jesse Marsch has heaped praise on him, saying: "In transition, he was their most dangerous player. He set up a play where [Dusan] Vlahovic should've scored in the first half and that would've given them a 1-0 lead and then I think the game could've looked a little bit differently."

Weston McKennie's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 32 Starts 27 Goals 0 Assists 7 Clearances per game 1.8 Tackles per game 1.4 Key passes per game 1.2

The American remains a relatively young player, and given his improvements this season, and box-to-box energy, he could be a shrewd option for United, especially if they could get him on the cheap, given his contract situation.